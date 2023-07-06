NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1:07 p.m. — Subjects were reported to be camping and shooting off fireworks on Red Dog Cross and Greenhorn Creek.
2:16 p.m. — A disturbance was reported by a visitor staying in an AirBnB on Bridges Lane and Red Dog Road stating that a neighbor ran up and started yelling and screaming and making threats. The reporting party didn’t want to be approached again and was heading to town.
2:20 p.m. — Extra patrol was requested due to mailboxes being broken into on Brannon Court and Newtown Road. Reporting party says it happens all the time.
2:59 p.m. — A physical altercation between a male and female was reported on Washington Road and Dead End. The woman was reported to have a face injury. The altercation was between the boyfriend and the boyfriend’s uncle but the uncle hit the woman instead. The male subject was described as having red hair and a red beard.
6:09 p.m. — At least 50 gunshots on Call of the Wild Lane and Dead End lasting over an hour were reported.
7:06 p.m. — A fight between a man and a woman was reported on Purdon Road and Dead End. The woman was heard screaming and the male subject had an ax and hit the trailer with an ax.
7:12 p.m. — Fireworks were reported to be set off for over ten minutes at Crystal Wells and Quaker Hill Cross Road. The reporting party was concerned about fire danger.
8:05 p.m. — A driver of a gray Tesla with yellow and black license plates was reported to be going 120 mph and almost hit the reporting party’s car on Penn Valley Drive and highway 20.
8:56 p.m. — A woman reported being bear maced by her ex and he is now in the woods behind her trailer on Ramada Way and China Hollow Road.
11:03 p.m. — An uncooperative caller screaming at the deputies to do their jobs reported something under his pillows with a knife and they are carving his headboard.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:52 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Catherine Lane and Dorsey Drive overnight. flower pots and planters were smashed in the parking lot.
11:10 a.m. — A woman reported a cat stuck in the engine of a black Hyundai vehicle parked near the parade and requested assistance.
11:52 a.m. — A male transient was reported to be in the bathroom of the Holiday Inn on Bank and S. Auburn Street and the caller requested assistance escorting him off the property.
2:02 p.m. — A man called reporting his ex-girlfriend broke into his residence at S. Church and Walsh Street and stole $800 worth of random items the previous day.
2:07 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a blue SUV without tags driving recklessly and hit the Jersey Wall on McCourtney Road and Highway 20 ramp, possibly intoxicated.
3:22 p.m. — A patient with a history of drug use was reported to have walked out of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way, reportedly with an IV in his arm.
7:48 p.m. — A subject released from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital over an hour before, was refusing to leave. The subject was described as having dreadlocks and parked in a beige sedan blocking the emergency room ramp, possibly under the influence.
8:17 p.m. — A woman was reported to have a knife on a string and swinging it around in the parking lot on E. Main Street next door to the small cabins.
9:26 p.m. — A welfare check for a child at the Coach and Four Motel on S. Auburn Street was requested because the mother was thought to be using drugs heavily, yelling and punching walls.
9:33 p.m. — An angry caller on Dorsey Marketplace said that the fireworks are too loud and are celebrating war. Another caller at the same time at the 1849 brewery on Sutton Way said the fireworks were too close.
9:54 p.m. — Fireworks were reported being lit behind Tractor Supply on Yuba River Court.
10:05 p.m. — A male was reported to be beating a woman on Bank Street and S. Auburn Street. He flipped her upside down and was still hitting her while the reporting party took video to show police. The man was now walking shirtless toward the bus station.
11:42 p.m. — Reports of three subjects, two male and a female yelling and fighting on E. Empire Street and Kate Hayes Street were heard. The reporting party heard the woman yelling “Stop hitting me.”
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:03 a.m. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Hollow Way called to inform officials that they would be shooting off one cannon at around 8:15 a.m.
10:29 a.m. — Silver graffiti was reported on the building of the Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and Union Street.
— Marianne Boll-See