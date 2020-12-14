Nevada County police blotter: Fight reported at store over mask use

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

4:03 a.m. — A man in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported he was freezing and wanted information on shelters. He was wearing shorts.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a possible skimming device at a gas pump.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported vandalism to a school van in the parking lot, with the catalytic converter cut.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Ocean Avenue reported a scam.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street reported a motorcyclist hit a parked vehicle and left.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Wendy Circle reported fraudulent charges on a debit card.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a wallet.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a dispute with a customer regarding mask use.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man chasing another man with a machete and then a screwdriver. The suspect reportedly had been drinking all day. The parties were separated and a report was taken.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man walking around the parking lot, looking in vehicles. He was gone when an officer arrived.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim sought treatment after having been hit by a vehicle on Brunswick Drive near Sutton Way.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a man yelling “Yo, hey,” over and over. No one was located.

Saturday

12:58 a.m. — A caller from Mill and Bank streets reported a man knocking items over. He was cited on suspicion of vandalism.

8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a fight involving two women and a man.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Race Street and Highway 174 reported a man carrying a Rockstar energy drink and a chainsaw.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported the theft of mail with several mailboxes broken into.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a man stole an item worth $3,500.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two customers got in a physical fight over wearing a mask.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from North Auburn and Richardson streets reported someone with a flashlight, possibly casing vehicles in the parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported two semi-trucks unloading gravel and doing U-turns in the roadway.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Leitner Drive, reported there was a horse in a pasture with an injured leg, sometimes lying down. The caller requested a welfare check.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Sadie Lane, reported a vehicle had been parked for a while, with someone possibly sleeping in it.

Saturday

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Galilee Court, reported a suspicious subject was in their area the previous day. The caller stated that after confronting him, he said he was lost and drove away.

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Jackass Trail reported people unsafely target shooting next to the trailhead.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Heesche Avenue, reported a dog was wandering around and had no collar.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Arbor Lane, reported possible mail theft, stating some mailboxes were wide open and mail was strewn about.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported two juveniles had run out of the store with alcohol.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Eagle Lakes Road, reported a driver going over 100 miles per hour and weaving between lanes.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Dow Road, near Stonehill Drive, reported the theft of two lawn ornaments.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a child around 10 years old was riding a mountain bike, and when the caller tried to approach, the child rode away and hid. The caller stated they didn’t see any other adults in the area.

Sunday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Idaho Maryland roads reported hearing about six gunshots.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the animal shelter reported animal abuse.

7:03 p.m. — A caller reported hearing three gunshots from the area of Western Gateway Park.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported someone just checked her mailbox and left.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road in Camptonville reported 10 to 15 street racers had the road shut down and were racing at 100 mph. The caller was transferred to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

11:13 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads reported hearing chains being dragged, people yelling and metal banging. Nothing was located.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a vehicle blocking the southbound on-ramp with no one inside.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from Argall Way, near Brock Road, reported two subjects had trespassed overnight.

10:00 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Cottage Street, reported a power company had cut down a tree on their property without their knowledge.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Uren Street, reported a mattress in the roadway.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported there were subjects starting a fire outside.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from York Street, near Broad Street, reported a group of people with loud drums protesting in the streets.

Saturday

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 20 ramp, near Broad Street, reported a stalled vehicle was blocking a lane.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near South Pine Street, reported customers were coming out of a business not wearing masks, and that the business had paper over its window so people couldn’t see inside.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Highway 49, reported someone was driving all over the roadway.

— Liz Kellar and Victoria Penate