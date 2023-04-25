Nevada County Sheriff Office
Friday
4:24 a.m. – A caller from Cascade Drive reported a male yelling for someone to help them. An additional caller reported a male running around on the street shirtless in his boxers, saying he was kidnapped. Another caller reported the male was breaking the windows of the general store. The male was arrested.
7:03 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported a brown horse on the school campus. The caller had the horse confined but requested it be picked up before school started.
10:19 a.m. – A caller from Fagerlie Road reported identity theft where a bunch of accounts were opened in his name.
12:49 p.m. – A caller from Walker Drive requested assistance as her husband had locked his keys in the car. AAA went out to unlock the vehicle and t
2:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Lime Kiln Road reported a school bus blocking the slow lane. There were about 30 kids on the bus, which was broken down.
6:28 p.m. – A caller from Lodgepole Drive reported a sick skunk. The caller was provided with Fish & Wildlife information.
7:09 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road requested a deputy pick up a mutt left by a former roommate. The caller then said they would take the dog to Sammie’s Friends the following day.
9:25 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male at the gas station told him he had a glock on him. The caller and the subject were in an altercation a couple days prior. The caller was not at the gas station but while he was on the phone with a friend the subject got on the phone and said, “I got a glock waiting for you.”
9:41 p.m. – A caller from Old State Highway reported an altercation at a neighboring house between six to seven females. No weapons were seen, and the involved parties appeared to be intoxicated.
Saturday
7:03 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported her dog went over the fence and ran after the neighbor. The caller thought the neighbor was doing something to make the dog jump the fence.
12:09 p.m. – A caller from Washington Road reported a neighbor threatened to shoot customers with a rifle. The male stated he was going to “shoot (her) with his AR” for being on the beach with her dog. The subject half called in stating there were trespassers on his property and causing an issue for him.
12:40 p.m. – A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported a suspicious red Jeep with “two crackheads” pulled onto his property then left.
4:46 p.m. – A caller from Tiger Lily Lane reported a large loose tortoise. On call back, the caller said they were able to reach the tortoise’s owner and no longer needed a response.
6:41 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported a camper took their jet ski out of the water at the campsite, not the launch ramp like they were told. The camper was now yelling obscenities at the caller and wanted him removed, but the caller is the owner of the grounds. The subject packed up and left.
9:55 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road requested assistance with a cow in the roadway.
11:05 p.m. – A caller from Matthew Lane reported a vehicle pull into their driveway and shut off their lights. The caller then saw flashlights walking around. The caller yelled that law enforcement was on the way and it was unknown if the subjects had left or not. On call back, the caller stated the subjects had left in the vehicle. The caller requested extra patrol due to an $800 water tank he just installed.
Sunday
2:18 a.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road stated he was dropped off in Nevada City and was trying to walk home. The caller said he was freezing and embarrassed. The only location provided was Willow Valley Road then the caller disconnected. On multiple calls back, the caller got upset and disconnected. He was trying to walk home to Scotts Flat.
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 requested assistance regarding public land use. Per the caller, the land owner in that area has blocked off several parts of the public roadway. The caller was advised to call public works for further information on a snow bank blocking the parking lot.
1:50 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject selling berries and blocking the roadway. The caller became irate, advising it was going to cause an accident, and started yelling at dispatch before disconnecting.
2:30 p.m. – A caller from Lucky Nugget Lane requested pick-up of cats her husband found at the dump.
6:56 p.m. – A caller from Torrey Pines Drive had a question regarding a drone flying over private property. The subject knew to call FAA, and was advised to call back if they believed the drone was looking through their windows or if there were subjects trespassing on the property to fly the drones.
— Jennifer Nobles
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
10:27 a.m. – Threats were reported along Sierra College Drive at Litton Drive, when a caller reported a patient who is harassing her over the phone and possibly online. The patient has been hostile towards other employees as well.
11:04 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a possible drug deal of a controlled substance from a vehicle off of Old Tunnel Road near Brunswick Road and Town Talk Road.
2:26 p.m. – A 911 caller from Highway 20 ramp at E. Bennett Street reported an appliance that fell out of a vehicle and broke all over the roadway.
4:47 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Nevada City Highway at East Main Street reported an assault after a customer reportedly beat her up. A report was taken.
7:06 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick reported a transient camp and dismantling of a grey truck that the caller thinks is stolen.
7:46 p.m. – An alcohol related call was made at a restaurant off of Plaza Drive when a female at the bar puked all over the place and ran out of the business. She reportedly got into a blue car and was unable to locate.
Saturday
7:13 a.m. – Vandalism was reported by a caller off of Nevada City Highway at Gates Place after reporting his window was smashed out by concrete and is parked in the back of the business. A report was taken.
9:10 a.m. – Tenant landlord issues were reported off of Empire court after a tenant documented the possibility of his landlord planting rats into his residence.
11:32 a.m. – A reporting party off of Highway 49/20 ramp stated he was cut off by a grey dodge truck. After he honked the horn at him something “flew out of the car” and broke the caller’s window, who stated it looks like a “pellet shot”.
3:29 p.m. – A 911 caller reported seeing a 3 to 5 year old juvenile walking down the street near the roundabout and did not see any parents.
6:03 p.m. – A 911 caller off of East Main Street reporting a vehicle that was just in Robinson Gas where subjects had vomited and someone was cleaning up vomit with the items by the pumps and all of them were barely able to walk. The vehicle was unable to be located.
10:53 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a bear in the roadway along Highway 49 west of McKnight Way, unknown if injured or dead.
Sunday
8:29 a.m. – A reporting party off of West McKnight Way at Taylorville Road reported their phone went missing on Thursday and has been showing a Butler Street address on Find My Phone. Apple told her someone had tried to activate it and phone is still showing at the Butler Street Address. Contact was made with the resident who advised does not have the phone.
8:33 a.m. – A weapon call was made from a supermarket off of Freeman Lane after the caller referenced a customer in the store, who was possible a concealed carry weapon permit holder, had his firearm exposed and it fell out onto the floor. Per the caller there wasn’t an incident, but it made employees and customers nervous.
9:48 a.m. – A 5150 patient walked out of the back door of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital wearing a purple gown. Security lost sight prior to police arrival.
10:46 a.m. – A business owner off of Railroad Avenue reported a transient scattering items about and “moving in” on property. Last seen wearing no shirt.
1:13 p.m. – A reporting party off of Gates Place/Nevada City Highway reported a tan brindle pit named “Monique” was chained up near the listed location yesterday and the reporting party believes she was stolen by another transient.
6:39 p.m. – A burglary was reported after an ATT employee off of Railroad Avenue reported a lock has been cut to the gate and equipment was stolen. The cell tower is currently offline. A report was taken.
6:47 p.m. – A reporting party off of Happy Dale Court and Highway 174 reported vehicles racing on racetrack off of Happy Dale, saying that it is very loud on and off all day.
10:28 p.m. – A staff member requested a check on a male who is sitting in a compact car after discovering him with drugs and paraphernalia on his lap. The reporting party asked them to leave but they hadn’t yet.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
12:05 p.m. – An adult was arrested after a disturbance was reported by a party off of Cabin Street and Spring Street where a female in a sparkly outfit was kicking and pounding on a vehicle in front of the address and was removing the rear windshield wiper.
8:59 p.m. – A white Honda CRV was reportedly swerving all over the road and very erratic driving at Highway 20 at E. Uren Street.
Saturday
2:17 a.m. – A vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of an adult for DUI at Highway 20 ramp with Gold Flat Road.
— Elias Funez
11:18 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported he has a crazy person in his lobby. The reporting party stated the subject wasn’t happy about not having hot water for a shower this morning. The RP and the subject got into a verbal disturbance while land line and an officer arrived on scene.
4:23 p.m. – A vehicle stop along Lower Grass Valley Road/Gold Flat Road resulted in the arrest of an adult for disobeying a police office, resisting arrest, and having something affixed to the windshield.
7:13 p.m. – A cold trespassing call off of Broad Street and Parking Lot was called in. The caller wanted to send in video of the incident and requested extra night patrols.
11:34 p.m. – Vandalism to the Pioneer Park bathrooms was reported.
Sunday
12:23 p.m. – A reporting party off of Nimrod Street reported a juvenile bear up a tree. It doesn’t appear to be in distress or aggressive, just high up in a tree.