Grass Valley Police Department
8:59 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported they received information from subjects on scene regarding two to three transients blocking snow removal.
1:05 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three transients with a shopping cart that had a Honda generator in it. The caller was concerned it was stolen.
1:08 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a female stuck hanging from the fence with a knife. The caller thought she was trying to jump the fence. It was unknown if she was brandishing. The caller did not have direct visual but other employees were yelling to hurry, as medical help was possibly needed.
2:37 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the subject who burglarized his business was currently there. The caller advised he thought the subject had weapons but wouldn’t say why, he just kept repeating “I need your help” when asked further.
5:45 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male pushed a female to the ground. An additional caller reported the male was chasing another male around a vehicle. Yet another caller reported the male was armed with a knife.
9:27 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported an intoxicated female in a vehicle in the drive thru. An additional caller reported the female was refusing to leave the drive thru. An arrest was made.
Nevada City Police Department
5:34 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a tree down across both northbound lanes between Gold Flat Road and Sacramento Street. The tree was removed from the roadway.
6:55 a.m. – Public Works responded to a small sinkhole on South Pine and Sacramento Streets.
12:49 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a victim being forced to take speedballs.
3:45 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a road rage incident.
11:16 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported seeing on camera two people located at the front office as if they were trying to break in. Both appeared to be male and wearing all black. The caller advised they have had issues with trespassing and vandalism.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:45 a.m. – A caller from Washington Road reported his landlord turned off his water and won’t turn it back on for him. The caller needs knee replacement and couldn’t walk through the snow to turn it on. Per the landlord, the water was off due to freezing issues and the tenant not being home to keep the house warm. The landlord was already in the process of turning the water back on since the tenant had just returned.
12:05 p.m. – A caller from Pinewoods Road requested assistance getting a subject who was evacuated back into the residence. Based on the conversation, the situation is still unstable and would require labor to being the subject back into the residence.
2:54 p.m. – A caller from Meadow Drive reported a dog left outside with a very small dog house. Animal Control is aware of the dog, and the dog is fine and prefers to sleep in his small house. The caller was informed.
3:58 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported he was bringing a subject back from Sacramento County because this is where his support system is. On the way, the subject admitted he had been smoking meth and became assaultive. The caller had to stop the vehicle and the subject was now on foot somewhere in the area, most likely trying to get to a place with alcohol. The caller didn’t want to press charges, just find him a shelter.
5:15 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported possible illegal dumping. The caller advised this has been an ongoing issue. The caller saw the subject going through things out of their vehicle. The caller then called back to advise the vehicle had left.
6:22 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a possible casing incident throughout the storm. The caller’s husband caught the subject attempting to steal a generator off their property the previous night but did not have service to call it in, so they sent their dogs on the subject and they left.
9:42 p.m. – CalFire responded to a report of a CO2 alarm on Tinsley Lane. The alarm was called in by a concerned family member out of Sacramento who claimed her grandmother lives at the address. When CalFire got on scene, no grandmother was located. CalFire mentioned the home looked like it was being squatted in by a male and female who didn’t seem to belong there. Contact was made with the property owner who said the subjects had permission to be at the residence.
—Jennifer Nobles