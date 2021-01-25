Nevada County police blotter: Fed Ex driver reports racial slurs, Taser threat

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

2:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported two people with flashlights looking into the living room from the backyard. They were gone when an officer arrived.

3:16 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man banging on the door, possibly trying to get in. No one was located.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported an embezzled vehicle.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an argument with three people over not being allowed inside without masks.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported the theft of a laptop.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man in the ER saying his life was in danger. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman set a box on fire near the bus stop.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left in a car.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle flipped over at the off-ramp.

8:28 p.m. — A man in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman hit him in the head and he was bleeding. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery and violating probation.

Saturday

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported an attempted break-in to a shed, and requested extra patrols.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported transients setting fires in the stairwell at night.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Empire streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who went to the hospital.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Henderson Street reported a physical fight involving two men.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a truck into a building. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sunday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported the theft of a rear license plate.

3:20 p.m. — A Fed Ex driver on Clark Street reported that a person drove up to him in a truck, pointed a Taser at him and called him a pervert and racist names. A report was taken.

7:52 p.m. — A man from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported an employee put him in a head lock and hit him in the face, possibly breaking his nose. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

6:03 a.m. — A man from Green Way Place reported a woman punched him in the face. The situation was mediated.

10 a.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported finding stolen mail.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Barn Owl Lane reported three pigs habitually on the loose.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Hoyt Crossing Road and Milhous Drive reported squatters stole a wood stove from a residence.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing roads reported a man with a shopping cart was looking in mailboxes.

3:35 p.m. — A man from Holly Davo Place reported being in a physical fight with his roommates over telephone access, with one roommate pushing him and smacking him in the head. They all had been drinking.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a woman was detoxing from alcohol and hallucinating, walking in and out of the road. At 5:13 p.m., a caller reported the woman tried to get inside a residence. At 5:48 p.m., a caller reported the woman was outside screaming about someone having a gun. She was located and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

— Liz Kellar