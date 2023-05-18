Tuesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2:48 p.m. — The FBI tip line has been receiving multiple frantic calls from a female talking about many things related to domestic terrorism, kidnapping, assault and other ramblings in the Quaker Hill Cross Road and Cedar Springs Road area.
6:39 p.m. — A disturbance was reported by a mother whose 14 year-old daughter is reported as being combative and is a health and safety concern in the area of Norlene Way and Connie Drive. The caller was referred to CAL FIRE.
8:23 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted at Bartlett Drive and Pine Hill Drive regarding three young children that may be in danger due to health and safety activity at the address making it an unsafe environment, according to the reporting party. When officers arrived there was no child present and an essential oil distiller was found.
9:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male, who she thought had been drinking, and a female followed and chased her. The male could not be identified but was on foot on Magnolia toward Kingston Road.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:54 a.m. — A request was made by a caller in the Boulder Street area to wake a subject at the bottom of Miners Trail covered up in a tan sleeping bag and have the subject move along.
11:31 a.m. — A dog was reported to be left in a white pickup truck parked in the sun for over 30 minutes with only a cracked window in the area of Main and Church Street. The caller later called again saying the man came and took the dog out of the truck.
12:57 p.m. — A transient was reported sleeping on the bench in the Commercial Street parking lot.
3:00 p.m. — On Zion Street near SPD Market, a driver in a silver Toyota pickup truck was reported to be unable to maintain driving in a lane when the subject pulled into the parking lot.
3:04 p.m. — At a location on Spring Street a report of a man running out of a residence holding his hand and a female inside the house screaming and freaking out. The man was reported to be walking up toward Broad on Bennet Street with a bleeding cut on his arm.
9:42 p.m. — A non English speaking 911 caller reported a noise complaint and possible health and safety activities going on at a party on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:26 a.m. — A woman in a white Honda Accord on Richardson Street near South Pine Cafe looked messed up and possibly needs Narcan used for opiate overdoses. People passing by were reported to be trying to give her water.
10:32 a.m. — A dog left in a hot car on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road was reported but officers could not locate the Honda.
10:43 a.m. — At Gates Place and Nevada City highway, a reporting party said a dog came at her “like a bat out of hell” and grabbed her pants. The reporting party said she kicked the dog away and that the owner was a drug dealer.
11:08 a.m. — A suspicious person on S. Auburn Street and Chester Street was reported to be talking to himself and walking up and down in the middle of the road in front of her house “tweaking.” The subject had a goatee, sunglasses, shorts and a black, gray and white flannel shirt. Officers cleared the report by contact.
11:31 a.m. — A dog left in a hot car for over 30 minutes was reported to be barking in distress at Sutton Way and the entrances to Ben Franklin’s Craft store. The report was cleared by contact.