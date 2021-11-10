Nevada County police blotter: Father claims neighbor threatens to firebomb his home while child inside

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

5:41 a.m. — A caller at Owl Road and Weber Street reported that people will shoot him. He refused to leave the area. The caller requested an ambulance, saying he’ll be murdered. He said he took speed and cannabis. The caller said he wants to go to the hospital, and dispatch encouraged him to turn on a light. The caller said he no longer has a knife, but he cannot come to the door.

8:49 a.m. — A caller reported from Space Street and Satellite Drive about a white Mazda with two subjects inside camping at his address. He asked them to leave and they refused. Caller requested they be removed from the property. Subjects departed on their own.

10:33 a.m – A caller at Pinewoods Road and Sneath Clay Road reported a neighbor was sending threatening messages. The caller was afraid the suspect will throw a Molotov cocktail at his home with his child inside. The caller stated the suspect has lots of guns and routinely drives recklessly, and he almost struck his girlfriend on Tuesday morning.

12:23 p.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road and Gold Star Lane requested a call back because a suspect is going to break into her house by picking the locks while the caller was at an appointment.





3:52 p.m. — A caller at Harvest Way and Vintage Drive reported the theft of legal and identification documents and a laptop occurred in the last two weeks.

8:57 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Cerrito Road reported there was a physical fight between four brothers with injuries. There were no known weapons. One brother got on the phone, out of breath, and said his brother had been drinking and the others were holding him down. No weapons involved. All parties involved didn’t want to press charges and refused medical transport.

11:45 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and East Lime Kiln Road reported her daughter called her from a hotel saying there were no rooms available. The caller said her daughter was going back to her father’s residence to beat up her father and his girlfriend. She was on foot.

— William Roller