Nevada County police blotter: Family dispute over deceased’s property
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
11:07 a.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Road and Garden Lane reported possible squatters camped out on a neighboring vacant property.
12:31 p.m. — A caller from Sages Road and Dead End called from the Rood Center with her grandmother, reporting possible elder abuse that occurred last week.
1:07 p.m. — A caller at Newtown Road and Highway 49 requested a crisis check on a local transient female that was hunched over on the side of the roadway, last seen wearing a dirty gray blanket.
1:24 p.m. — A caller at Windmill Lane and Campoodi Road reported a tan Oldsmobile was blocking the caller’s driveway. CHP was on scene Monday and informed the caller they cannot tow vehicles on private property.
1:49 p.m. — A caller on Colina Drive and Evergreen Drive reported a white female, approximately 70 years old, seemed confused, possibly with dementia, holding her chest.
2:31 p.m. — A caller at Echo Drive and Cascade Way reported a physical fight over property after a family death. The caller reporter a woman was stealing things from her mother’s house. The caller said he had to pull a gun to stop suspect from taking things. The caller was instructed to leave the gun locked in the trunk.
3:04 p.m. — A 911 caller from Rough and Ready and Rocker Road reported a white female in a plaid shirt and jeans was looking for her boyfriend and refused to leave, causing a verbal argument. The caller said the female used to live there.
6:41 p.m. — A caller at Alioto Drive and Angelina Way reported the theft of alcohol worth $4,000 had occurred Monday.
7:14 p.m. — A 911 caller from Lime Kiln Road and McCourtney Road reported a crying woman with long blond hair and a maroon sweatshirt was walking in the middle of the roadway heading up the hill.
8:18 p.m. — A caller at Rincon Way and Hidden Ranch Road reported he was in his fifth wheel trailer after getting out of jail. He said a woman tried to run him over earlier in the day. The caller then said he was in the house with the doors locked. Caller called back with a cell number.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
3:02 p.m. — An employee of the library at Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a silver Prius blocking the main exit.
4:13 p.m. — A caller at the New York Hotel on Broad Street reported a local transient that paints her face was decorating the back porch with bubblewrap and cardboard. Caller stated a possible restraining order is needed.
— William Roller
