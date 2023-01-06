Grass Valley Police Department
9:50 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported he is a delivery driver and a male in a truck was refusing to move so the caller could make his delivery. The subject was being aggressive with the caller.
10:26 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue requested assistance regarding traffic issues. The caller said people are not stopping at the intersections and nearly caused a traffic accident. The caller requested law enforcement presence.
12:02 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of gas from a business van.
2:37 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported their vehicle missing or stolen. The caller called back stating their friend took the vehicle and forgot to tell them.
3:06 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance in finding an earring in her dwelling that didn’t belong to her. The caller stated she had lost a set of keys to her house and now had to change the locks.
3:45 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject stole two bottles of alcohol from the store.
5:47 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a female called the store and told them to call the police because she was coming down. The female had been yelling and cursing at the caller throughout six phone calls during the day.
6:12 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported an intoxicated driver who hit the median and was all over the roadway.
Nevada City Police Department
3:11 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a peddler. The caller wanted them removed from the property.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:39 a.m. – A caller from McKitrick Ranch Road reported a U-Haul truck on the caller’s property in the driveway since 6 a.m. No one was seen around the vehicle.
10:51 a.m. – A caller from the South Fork of the Yuba River requested a deputy for an officer that was on a traffic stop with an uncooperative subject.
1:36 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported she was attacked by a female with a bat and also hit with her hands. Both parties were contacted and had conflicting statements. No criminal action was requested by either.
2:26 p.m. – A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported subjects shooting nearby for approximately 10 minutes.
3:10 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a downed tree blocking lanes.
3:41 p.m. – A caller from Pheasant Court reported two German Shepherds have been on the neighbor’s property for two to three days, killing their goats.
4:34 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a male approached him in his driveway asking for alcohol.
4:57 p.m. – A caller from French Avenue advised he received a call about a man with a gun.
6:19 p.m. – A caller from the Lake Wildwood area reported her grandfather got stuck in his vehicle at an unknown location and walked to Pleasant Valley Road Tuesday for a ride. They could not find the vehicle, in which a dog was contained.
6:49 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a very large tree across one lane.
8:55 p.m. – A caller from Marysville/Oregon Hill Road reported a landslide, with rocks and mud into the roadway.
— Jennifer Nobles