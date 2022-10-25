Nevada County Police Blotter: Fake gold

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

10:08 a.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported a male subject was threatening her and waving a stick. An additional caller stated they witnessed the male trying to kick the female’s dog.

2:05 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported six to seven people in the parking lot hanging out in the fire lane by the drive-thru. One of the subjects was shirtless and took a sword out of his backpack.

4:54 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported three male juveniles bringing a red couch into the skate park. The three were advised to take the couch back from where they found it.

10:08 p.m. – A caller from Glenwood Road reported a neighbor that had a loud noise and vibration coming from the residence. It had been going on for hours. The caller said the vibration was bothering him more than the noise because the noise was very low pitched, like bass, but the caller could feel it from his residence.

Nevada City Police Department

3:42 p.m. – A caller from Silva Avenue reported being scammed online by the Geek Squad.

9:31 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a naked male smoking something with his dog standing on the side of the roadway.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

2:19 p.m. – A caller from Donner Summit requested assistance in regards to a “known vandal” damaging the bolt hangers for the climbing root anchors off the cliffs for rock climbers. The caller reported the suspect had done this in Yosemite and other popular climbing destinations, trying to make climbers fall to their death.

6:25 p.m. – A caller from Wildflower Drive reported the theft of grow lights.

9:58 p.m. – Two separate callers from McCourtney Road reported noise going on at the fairgrounds, like guns and music.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

2:48 p.m. – A caller from Glenwood Road reported a subject who refused to leave after buying a dryer and trying to return it on Facebook Marketplace.

6:29 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street was very confused and thought he was calling information services. The caller then asked if he had called his own phone number.

Nevada City Police Department

10:05 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported someone burglarized their vehicle, breaking the door window and the windshield.

Nevada County Sheriff Department

4:27 p.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported a dog barking non-stop in a house for sale. Per the caller, no one was at the residence as it is up for sale, and the dog had been in the residence for a few days at least.

4:55 p.m. – A caller from Union Street in Yuba City requested to report multiple subjects missing. When asked for an address for those missing the caller started screaming at dispatch that he works for the military along with other expletives and would shoot dispatch.

5:31 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported he was stuck inside of Empire Mine State Park with the gate closed.

5:48 p.m. – A caller from Norlene Way reported golfers broke a window and refused to give information so it could be fixed.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

12:42 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two subjects selling fake gold.

1:24 p.m.- A caller from Mill Street reported an obnoxious male subject refusing to leave the front of the business.

8:19 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street was in a red tractor with flashers on and had taken a wrong turn and was unable to turn around. The caller asked for assistance with traffic control so they didn’t create a bigger issue.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

10:17 a.m. – A caller from Peardale Road reported someone was messing with his horses on Friday night.