Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:19 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported that the pedestrian crosswalk light went on at the same time as the left hand turn light and she almost got hit by a vehicle. The caller thought there was something wrong with the light and requested someone check it out.
1:14 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway called 911 to see if 911 works.
1:17 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Dorsey Drive reported a bright orange semi truck dumping sand on the roadway.
8:13 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported ten people were trespassing and trying to gain entry to a private event. The parties were escalating and yelling at one another.
9:35 p.m. – A caller from Bridger Court reported her neighbor’s generator had been running all day and she was worried something was wrong.
Nevada City Police Department
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a man threatened to beat him up and told the caller he didn’t care if he got arrested. The subject claimed he owned the area and didn’t want the caller there.
9:41 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported two males were getting into a vehicle and did not look okay to drive. Both were stumbling and appeared to be intoxicated. On update, the caller said the vehicle was slowly going up the hill and then went straight through a stop sign approaching Broad Street.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:42 a.m. – Highway Patrol from Donner Pass Road was giving a heads up on reports of a large boulder blocking the roadway. Two large boulders, the biggest being six by eight feet, were located just west of Billy Mack Road.
8:01 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported finding a duffel bag on her property near the road. She found “whip-its” in the bag. The caller wanted the bag removed and was concerned there may be someone on the property.
12:47 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported he saw a male walk all the way around his house a few minutes prior. The caller approached the subject and he claimed he was waiting for a friend. The subject drove off after the caller approached him. The caller was mainly concerned the subject was casing his house.
1:43 p.m. – A caller from Pammy Way reported the theft of a generator. Contact was made with both parties and there was a misunderstanding for trade of work and the generator.
5:03 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a neighbor coming into his house at night or when he is not home and steals his food. The caller advised his door is not able to lock.
9:44 p.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield reported she received a text from a person claiming to have found her son’s phone at the river. Back in February, when the phone went missing, there was an altercation between the son and a subject with a crowbar. The caller worried that it may be the same subject who tried to hurt them that day.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:56 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at McKnight Way reported an out of control driver swerving all over the roadway and almost hitting the center divide.
9:25 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way was staying at the hotel and advised he was unable to get into his room. There had been nobody at the front counter for over an hour and there is supposed to be someone there 24/7.
Nevada City Police Department
9:26 p.m. – A caller from Argall Way reported someone was inside destroying the plants. The subject was asked to leave but would not.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:47 a.m. – A caller from Waterfall Lane reported his wife came to his house and bashed in his car windshield.
9:56 a.m. – A caller from Hobart Mills Road reported a red bicycle darting in front of traffic and causing vehicles to slow to five miles per hour.
5:04 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported an aggressive dog was in the roadway while he was on a walk. The caller approached a neighbor who he thought was the owner of the dog and the subject became very angry and tried to fight the caller.
7:57 p.m. – A caller from a Forest Service road was stuck. They had been attempting to take a scenic route. Driving by Google, the caller advised a tree was blocking the roadway and he didn’t know how to put his vehicle in reverse.
11:01 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported hearing seven gun shots. The caller was unsure who was firing but said they had been doing it all day.
11:39 p.m. – A caller from Iola Way reported that his ex was spreading rumors about him stealing items. The caller was concerned it was possible retaliation and was concerned for his safety.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:34 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male transient was causing a disturbance and was trying to fight the caller. The caller had the interaction on camera.
8:29 a.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a transient had entered the building. The subject had found the keys. The caller told the female subject she was calling 911 and the female advised she couldn’t stay because she has warrants out for her arrest.
3:03 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Empire Street reported a fake Christmas tree in the fast lane.
4:54 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported he just confronted a subject taking river rock from city property.
5:51 p.m. – A caller from Clark Street reported the subject that usually sleeps under the overpass was currently in front of their residence. The caller believed that the house is vacant and was concerned the subject would be squatting.
9:10 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported three to four people at the property and the group was trying to fight others.
Nevada City Police Department
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Factory Street reported someone broke his apartment window with a pipe. Prior to the broken window the subject assaulted the caller while out at a local bar. The caller advised the subject then got into his vehicle and left while possibly intoxicated and was hitting vehicles.
1:46 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a subject blew through the stop sign and almost hit the caller.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Walker Drive reported a Peeping Tom.
9:41 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Dam Road reported hearing about a dozen shots in the previous 10 minutes. The caller was concerned about the subject being too close to the residence.
2:19 p.m. – A caller from Bourbon Hill Road stated he felt like he was going to die. He declined medical several times. The subject was extremely intoxicated and was checked out by medical but declined transport. The subject did not meet criteria for a hold.
3:53 p.m. – A caller from Woodhaven Place reported his girlfriend took a bunch of Seroquel after she had been drinking hand sanitizer all day. When the caller tried to make her throw up, she bit his finger.
6:51 p.m. – A caller from Ramada Way reported a fake body hanging from a tree. The previous day the caller noticed a suspicious male with a long machete in the same area. The caller thought the two were related.
9:02 p.m. – A caller from the Purdon Crossing Bridge reported her SUV passenger side window was busted and the caller’s purse and another bag of stuff was stolen.
–Jennifer Nobles