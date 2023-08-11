Wednesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
5:58 a.m. — A theft was reported to happen overnight on Iola Way and Sharon Way from a caller on a 911 call who said his keys, personal alarm fob were taken by his girlfriend.
9:18 a.m. — An opossum wrapped in a sweater with a cut opening his belly was found breathing and reported to be near the billboard at Crossing Bridge.
11:29 a.m. — Traffic was reported to be backed up from the fairgrounds on McCourtney to Highway 20 in several directions. A request for law enforcement to go out and direct traffic was made.
12:28 a.m. — The theft of a quad and $3,400 — $3,500 and damage to a travel trailer was reported on Cottage Hill Drive and Erin Place. The reporting party said she had been letting the female subject stay with her because she has trouble walking.
2:31 p.m. — A report of a lost child being brought to the Cal Fire station on McCourtney Road was relocated to the Fairgrounds.
3:34 p.m. — A report of an intoxicated 14-year old female physically attacking her father and screaming on Tackaberry Place and Meadow View Way. The reporting party would not answer questions but the father could be heard yelling, “Stop biting me.” The father was holding the daughter down on the ground until the deputies arrived. The reporting party told officers to please hurry.
4:03 p.m. — A female subject who was supposed to be off of a property on Scotts Flat Road and Tall Oak Place at 10 a.m. is now refusing to leave. The subject who had been staying on the property for two weeks vandalized the property and has an infant with her. She was last seen wearing a striped tank top, white shorts and driving a Volvo with California license plates.
4:28 p.m. — A reporting party who said she was a nurse brought home a transient and is now requesting assistance at her residence on Weber Street and Owl Road because the subject was “freaking out” and had threatened to hurt his son who was with him. The reporting party said the subject is disabled and may need mental health services.
7:39 p.m. — A 14-year old female runaway was reported on Dog Bar Road by the juvenile’s mother. The subject was believed to have clothes on under her pajamas and has possibly gone to the fair. The daughter has run away before and is currently on probation for assault.
10:03 p.m. — A reporting party on Stinson Drive and Sky Pines Road said they could hear a mountain lion in the area and then they heard a single gunshot and no longer heard the mountain lion. The caller was requesting that the area be checked.
10:12 p.m. — A reporting party said her purse was stolen while at the fairgrounds on McCourtney Road. The woman’s phone was in the purse and is plotting to 11141 Golden Way in Nevada City.
11:03 p.m. — A physical fight involving 20 — 30 juveniles near the Fireball ride with possible injuries was reported. The reporting party said they had scattered and some were by the nacho/churros stand and some might have gone to the main gate.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:35 p.m. — A 911 caller on Ridge Road and Searls Avenue reported a subject that was either intoxicated or dehydrated laying on the ground by the dumpster.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:40 a.m. — An arrest was made after a security guard from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported a male patient who had been discharged was flinging himself around in the cafeteria demanding law enforcement. The subject was last seen wearing a blanket and white shoes donated from the hospital. The subject was booked at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
9:12 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a possible juvenile female who seemed to be in distress in front of Target. The thin, blonde subject is asking strangers for a ride and was last seen wearing a black T shirt and black leggings and has a graphic tattoo of Tupac.
9:24 a.m. — A 911 caller was calling police on himself because he gave a 17-year old friend alcohol and she rolled her car on Saturday night. Two males sitting outside his room at the Holiday Lodge on East Main Street are waiting to beat him up and may be related to the juvenile’s family.
9:52 a.m. — A report of a transient camp in the forest on Whiting Street and Leduc Street at the end of a dirt road that is very visible and may be a fire hazard. The subject has a shopping cart.
10:25 a.m. — A police presence was requested at West McKnight Way and Highway 49 due to a road rage situation from the fair goers traffic.
11:56 a.m. — An employee at the West America Bank on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way requested that a subject camping on their front lawn be moved along.
12:42 p.m. — A reporting party stated that every street in Grass Valley is in deadlock because of the fair and that law enforcement is not monitoring traffic. The caller did not have an address but was concerned that emergency vehicles could not get through.
1:07 p.m. — A caller on Freeman Lane said she needs to be at the fair at 2:00 p.m. and can not get through the unbearable traffic.
1:24 p.m. — A 911 caller reported vehicles making U turns in the middle of Highway 49 near the Highway 20 ramp.
4:19 p.m. — A woman was reported to be running in the roadway on Sutton Way near the Safeway ramming her shopping cart. The subject shoved her shopping cart at a car and the vehicle hit it.
4:40 p.m. — Two subjects on Sutton Way near the Wendy’s were reported to be waving around a methamphetamine crack pipe in a white Subaru covered in cardboard. One man was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and leaning against the car and the other male subject had no shirt on and was going into Wendy’s.
— Marianne Boll-See