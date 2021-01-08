Nevada County police blotter: Facebook cyber scam reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
3:17 a.m. — A woman in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported she allowed a drunken man to come in, and he then kicked her out of her own space. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported someone beating a dog in the parking lot.
11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Townsend Street reported credit card fraud.
2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an elderly man driving through red lights and stop signs.
4:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Dalton Street reported a man on the porch, who then left. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
4:27 p.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a man attacked her and broke her nose. A report was taken.
4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported the theft of a locked vehicle. A “be on the lookout“ alert was issued.
8:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman walked out with merchandise.
9:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a drunken woman had smashed a window. She was cited on suspicion of violating probation.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported juveniles with a bottle of Southern Comfort, changing a tire.
8:50 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a vehicle had been broken into and a tool box stolen.
8:59 a.m. — A caller from Del Mar Way near Piper Lane reported finding an injured dog that might have fallen out of a truck.
11:16 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported credit card fraud.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Goldenchain Court reported mailboxes had been broken into.
12:37 p.m. — A caller from Sky Oaks Lane reported a cyber scam with the loss of $650 through Facebook and a cash app.
4:45 p.m. — A man from Aileen Way reported someone had hacked his phone and messaged him on Instagram that unless he gave them money, they would release photos of him and personal information.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported three men in a physical fight. A man was bleeding from the head but did not want medical attention.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
1:01 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported ongoing issues with phone scammers.
7:39 p.m. — A woman from South Pine and Clark streets reported a man tried to lure her into a car while she was on a run and then turned the car around and started following her.
— Liz Kellar
