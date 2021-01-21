Nevada County police blotter: Escaped pigs reported playing in ditch

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

2:35 a.m. — A motorcycle with no headlight fled from an officer on Butler Street and could not be located.

5:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hughes Road reported the theft of a Ford Explorer.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kechely Court reported identity theft.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of West Main Street reported a woman in a bikini top and shorts running into traffic and trying to get in people’s vehicles. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a drug deal occurring, but no one was located.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a neighbor spit on her and scratched her vehicle.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of parts from a delivery truck.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from West Main and South Auburn streets reported a fire in a planter box.

11:14 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was spotted in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, as well as possessing metal knuckles and drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday

9:28 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported someone removed a Biden/Harris bumper sticker from his vehicle.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a package.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported the theft of car parts.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle tire.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Centennial Drive reported someone was throwing rocks at a vehicle windshield.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported vandalism to a mailbox.

5:51 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two men approached her from different sides, coming up to her with a van with open doors and claiming they needed help with jumper cables. They then contacted another woman in the parking lot.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported receiving a large package of marijuana from an unknown sender.

6:27 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that if his roommate calls to report a crime about him tonight, he didn’t do it because he is not going to be there.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported an alarm going off with the front door broken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported the theft of three Amazon gift cards and a gold coin.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Zion Street reported two employees of a tree company trespassed by climbing a fence.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Prospector and Rough and Ready roads reported mail theft and requested extra patrols.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from a business on Little Valley Road reported a burglary in the boat and RV section.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready and Rocker roads reported possible identity theft.

12:40 p.m. — A woman from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a possible scam call about her information being used in drug trafficking.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported two pigs running down the road and playing in the ditch. They could not be located.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Talking Pines Road reported a wrong-way driver.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported filling out a fraudulent rental application through Facebook Marketplace, and providing Social Security information.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported having seen his stolen 4Runner, which had been spray painted black.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Big Dog Road reported credit card fraud.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Pilot Peak Lake reported mail theft.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported a woman smashed a bathroom window.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Downwind Court reported two missing pigs.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man stole meat and other items and left in a vehicle.

2:45 p.m — Several callers from Broad Street reported a man in the middle of the road, screaming obscenities.

