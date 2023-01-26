Grass Valley Police Department
7:44 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported transients blocking the bathroom doors with their camp set-up. The caller hung up after giving the information. Contact was made with one of the subjects, who was currently using the restroom.
7:52 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported an altercation between two males. An additional caller reported the same, and noted they thought it would get physical soon.
9:46 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a driver whose vehicle was swerving into both sides of the road with windshield wipers on. An additional caller reported the same vehicle crashed into a tree on Neal Street.
10:48 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported he found his stolen vehicle, but didn’t know for sure it was his vehicle.
11:42 a.m. – A caller from the Jones Ridge area reported a vehicle stolen in the night. The caller believed they knew who took the vehicle.
2:03 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject was in the store who was not allowed in the business.
3:09 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject that was drinking in the business and had been asked to leave but refused.
4:43 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject was back inside with an open container of alcohol, asking other customers to buy him food.
Nevada City Police Department
11:51 a.m. – A caller from New Mohawk Road reported a small brown chihuahua running around the property that they were unable to contain.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:41 a.m. – A caller from Tammy Way reported a subject came on her property looking at all the vehicles and filming them. The caller saw this through cameras, and asked for extra patrol.
10:58 a.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported they were on a walk and encountered a malnourished dog. The caller said the dog would not let them near it.
1:14 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a fox had been hit by a vehicle and was badly injured in his driveway.
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of license plates.
2:01 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a poodle mix near a wooded area that appeared to have been outside for a while. It was covered in mud and looked hungry.
4:33 p.m. – A caller from Melody Road reported the unoccupied multi-colored motorhome that was checked the previous day was now occupied.
5:33 p.m. – A caller from Lakeshore North reported a statue was left on their porch by a former partner. The caller and the subject recently parted ways and on the statue there was a photo of the both of them and a nail driven through the heart of the statue.
6:21 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Drive reported smelling a lot of chemicals and was concerned that neighbors are running a drug lab.
6:38 p.m. – A caller from Kodiak Lane reported a delivery driver with Door Dash slipped into a ditch and was blocking the roadway.
8:06 p.m. – A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a vehicle that had been disabled and was blocking the roadway.
9:43 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported someone was parked in front of the gate laying on their horn and yelling. Per the caller, this had been going on for 10 minutes.
11:01 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported three men with guns were trying to them. The men were wearing hoods and standing at the glass door. One firearm was seen. All three males walked to the side of the building and the caller thought they might try to be entering through the back door. A customer approached the building in a vehicle but the caller guided the customer away. The firearm was in one of the male’s hands and was brandished towards the caller.
—Jennifer Nobles