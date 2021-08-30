Nevada County police blotter: Duck theft reported

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:40 a.m. — A caller near Meyer and Mount Olive roads reported a theft of ducks.

12:15 p.m. — A caller on Rattlesnake Road, near Diamond Back Way and Wheeler Cross Road, reported an aggressive deer that left their dog in the hospital and was still at large on the reporting party’s property.

2:57 p.m. — A caller near Dalmatian Drive asked to speak to an officer regarding a flag on someone’s property.

4:22 p.m. — A caller at Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported a fight between five kids on a school bus that resulted in an injury.





8:13 p.m. — A caller near Woodpecker Ravine Road and Wymer Lane reported a man living out of a brown pickup truck brandished an 8-inch knife one foot away from the reporting party’s face.

9:23 p.m. — A caller putting on an event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported an attendee acting violent, possibly “having a bad trip.”

9:54 p.m.— A caller on Quaker Hill Cross Road, near Crystal Wells and Banner Quaker Hill roads, reported a buck in her front yard with an arrow in its chest.

Saturday

1:10 p.m. — A caller on Walker Drive, near Cawema and Alpine lanes, reported an online scam wherein she “Cash-apped” $150 to an unknown subject hoping to obtain concert tickets.

1:37 p.m. — A caller near Dry Creek Lane and Peninsula Court reported a PG&E employee on her property and requested he be escorted off immediately.

6:16 p.m. — A caller on Auburn Road, near Bixler Place and Godfrey Lane, reported a client had caused $1,000 of damage to the residence and requested a juvenile be cited.

— Rebecca O’Neil