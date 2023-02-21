Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
5:17 p.m. – A caller from Laurel Lane requested contact regarding a neighbor yelling at him and flipping him off.
5:19 p.m. – A caller from Scandling Avenue reported a subject living in their vehicle. There was trash under the vehicle and a dog had gotten into it and it was all over the area. The caller advised law enforcement had already been out twice.
10:42 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a disturbance between two male employees. Both were asked to leave each other alone, one male would not and said to call the police.
11:27 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported an intoxicated driver crashed into the tables outside a business. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Nevada City Police Department
9:57 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the theft of a decorative bowl from the clubhouse. The theft occurred the prior day by a resident. The caller had video. The subject was contacted and returned the bowl, saying they thought they could use it.
9:19 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a group of four to five people were on the caller’s property, smoking and hanging out. The caller has asked the group to move along in the past and said they become aggressive.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:00 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported he was with someone who was scaring him. The caller stated that the person got angry with him and wanted his vehicle then punched the dashboard. The caller was all over the place with his story, so it was unknown exactly what happened. The caller stated he fled the area and was asking for assistance.
12:16 p.m. – A caller from an unknown location in the county advised he left an online tip about narcotics in Nevada County and now vehicles are trying to run him off the road out of the area.
1:43 p.m. – A caller from Crows Nest Lane reported their “unsignificant other” was at the residence and had turned off the water, causing a disturbance with the caller. Per the caller, the subject was very high and under the influence of marijuana and Percocet, but eventually tried to turn the water back on. An arrest was made for possible misdemeanor warrants.
3:22 p.m. – A caller from Skillman Horse Campground requested assistance regarding questions he had about carrying a firearm with him for safety. The caller would be on Tahoe National Forest property but they told him to contact the sheriff.
4:16 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a loose pig, an ongoing issue for two weeks.
6:27 p.m. – A caller from Pilot Peak Lane requested assistance regarding someone moving her wood. There was no theft, they just moved it.
11:40 p.m. – Sacramento sheriffs made a vehicle stop at Combie Road for a wrong-way driver. The subject was arrested and booked for driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol level of greater that .08.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:16 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she took her mother with her to church and her mother was gossiping about her. The caller had pulled to the side of the road because her mother violated her trust. The caller advised she could not be in the vehicle with her mother and wanted someone else to give her a ride home.
5:49 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported there was a group of campers who were starting a fire. The subjects were located against the building.
9:12 p.m. – A caller from LaBarr Meadows reported a possibly intoxicated driver in a silver vehicle.
9:13 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a silver vehicle crossing the yellow line and cutting across lanes.
Nevada City Police Department
11:39 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported a vehicle with a dog inside. It was unknown if the dog was in distress. Contact was made with the dog’s owner. He was advised to roll windows down and give the dog water. He was also shown that the car’s inside temperature was over 90 degrees.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:09 a.m. – CalFire requested assistance with a fentanyl overdose on Dixon Road. CalFire staged for 18 minutes, then the patient that was OD’ing was no longer there and had left in a pickup truck.
10:07 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported he was serving an eviction notice and was threatened verbally with bodily injury from inside the residence. The caller advised the subject was irate and he would not respond again to the address.
11:38 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject camped in his vehicle all night and now had his pants down and was relieving himself in the field.
2:17 p.m. – A caller from Cherokee Street reported two loose horses in a field next to her location. The caller stated the horses belong to a transient in the area and doesn’t know where the owner is located. The caller had concerns because the horses were close to the highway.
2:58 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a male subject in lanes of traffic, throwing rocks and pine cones at passing vehicles.
4:43 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the owner of the property showed up without giving notice. The caller stated two males, one with a gun in a holster. The caller disconnected, then on call back stated the male subject who had the firearm had it unholstered. The caller said he wasn’t waving it around however they were getting nervous.
7:47 p.m. – A caller from Shepa Road reported a neighbor speeding up the road, and his son-in-law told him to slow down. The neighbor came down in front of the caller’s home and pulled a gun on the son-in-law. The caller called back and said the neighbor had cocked the gun and stuck it in the son-in-law’s face. The gun was pulled away by the caller’s daughter, and the neighbor was no longer on the scene.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:07 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female passed out inside a vehicle. The caller said he called on this same vehicle the prior day but the vehicle and female were gone when GVPD arrived on scene.
9:50 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported as the store manager that subjects with whom they were having issues just stole two handles of alcohol. A report was taken and the caller requested to press charges.
12:25 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported “gypsy panhandlers” and advised it was the whole family.
2:04 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported ongoing issues with homeless subjects in the area. The caller advised there was items, boxes, grocery carts, and clothing all over the roadway.
10:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way advised the neighbors were jumping up and down and bouncing their feet.
Nevada City Police Department
11:45 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue requested assistance regarding her tenant complaining about a neighbor constantly urinating on the fence between their houses. The caller wanted to know what could be done. The caller was advised it was not a crime for the neighbor to urinate on private property, and no lewd conduct had been observed.
10:05 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a drunk male in a pickup was up on the sidewalk with a female urinating in the caller’s yard.
10:09 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street advised she was really drunk and threw her purse on someone’s property and they wouldn’t let her get it back. She wasn’t sure where the property was located but would standby the location from which she was calling.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:57 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an altercation between a male and female. The disturbance was verbal only. The caller was yelling about spending $200 on food and gas. The caller advised she didn’t know the subject and had just met him. The caller had not been drinking but the male had and was a drunk. The male reported he picked up the caller after the Super Bowl last week and allowed her to live in his van.
10:27 a.m. – A caller from Shelton Court reported hearing five gunshots from behind her house, but not on her property.
2:56 p.m. – A caller from You Bet Road reported the trailer he saw dumping waste into the creek last week was still there. The caller had just been given information that the subject walked out of the trailer wearing a gas mask and carrying a bottle of clear liquid. The caller thought the subject is cooking drugs. After an area check it was not as reported, the caller was repairing the trailer and will be gone by tomorrow. There was no evidence of dumping.
3:29 p.m. – A caller from Rosemary lane reported handicap placards were stolen out of her vehicle twice in the last five months.
5:56 p.m. – A caller from Poplar Road reported she was walking her dog and could hear a female screaming; it was unknown what she was saying. No weapons were heard.
