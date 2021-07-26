Nevada County police blotter: Drunk woman arrested for assaulting event staff at Pioneer Park

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near West and Skyline drives, reported that someone had thrown a rock through their car window.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Twin Star Lane and Hidden Valley Road reported activity involving illegal drugs taking place in the area.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the Donner Rest Stop, off Interstate 80, reported a bear cub in the center divide in the highway that was causing a traffic hazard.

4:17 p.m. — A woman calling from Avern Way, near Pamela Drive and Kenneth Court, reported that she had observed marks on her grandchild’s neck that she suspected were the results of physical abuse by the child’s mother. The grandmother requested an emergency protective order against the mother.





5:38 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Squirrel Creek Road reported a burglary at his home that had taken place while he was out. The caller said that he had gotten a notification from his home video surveillance system about two masked individuals who showed up at his front door and apparently then covered the video camera. Nothing was reported as stolen from the residence, and a police report was taken of the incident.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Lewis Road, near Quartz Lane, reported hearing 50 to 60 gunshots in the area, somewhere near Highway 20.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Linton Lane, reported a customer who threw a drink toward an employee’s face.

Saturday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Ski Ranch Lane, reported being assaulted an hour before. When asked for details of the incident by deputies, the caller said that they were too tired to “re-explain” the incident.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Magnolia Road, reported that a physical altercation had taken place between him and his wife, claiming that his wife had pulled a knife on him. Sheriff’s deputies found the wife, whose lip was bleeding, but neither party was cooperative with law enforcement about what had transpired.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the Missouri Bar Trailhead reported that their vehicle had been vandalized and totaled. The caller said that they had gone mining recreationaly in the area, and when they returned to their car it had been damaged beyond repair.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Ski Ranch Lane and Lytton Lake Road, reported that he had been physically assaulted the previous night by another man at the Donner Ski Ranch. The caller said that the other man pushed him to the ground and punched him five times in the head before other parties broke up the altercation.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported music coming from an event at a nearby park that was so loud that it was apparently shaking the caller’s walls. Sheriff’s deputies discovered that the event was allowed by the county to continue until 10 p.m., and informed the reporting party.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Mine Rock Road, reported the theft of a generator.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from Coyote and Church streets reported someone who was trying to break into their car.

Saturday

10:08 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported an intoxicated woman who had physically assaulted some staff who were working an event at Pioneer Park. Sheriff’s deputies later contacted and arrested the woman, who was described as having been both verbally and physically abusive toward the event staff.

— Stephen Wyer