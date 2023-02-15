Grass Valley Police Department
11:37 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three subjects in front of the business refusing to leave the location and drinking beer.
4:29 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported that when Grass Valley Police was near the location she was outside and saw someone hiding in her yard. The male subject told her his name and he was hiding from the police.
5:53p.m. – A caller from Walsh Street reported an intoxicated subject went onto his property the prior night and destroyed his garden. The caller made a claim that if the subject came back that night and law enforcement didn’t stop him, he would “shoot his [expletive.]”
9:56 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he was assaulted by a male subject. The caller was bleeding but denied medical. The suspect was still there with a knife in his pocket. The caller refused to give a description of the suspect and said he would point him out to officers.
Nevada City Police Department
3:45 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a male subject screaming and beating on the walls. The caller was an employee and couldn’t see him.
11:47 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported two subjects yelling at each other.
2:34 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a subject just stole alcohol.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:51 a.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 reported a 200 gallon leak of diesel from a tanker accident. It was contained on the shoulder but still leaking.
7:47 a.m. – A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported two wild black dogs tried to kill a deer in her backyard. The caller said it was suffering.
8:35 a.m. – A caller from Gilham Court reported a cow in the roadway. The caller added that she was following the cow but had since lost it.
9:10 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a white Pyrenees found at the location and was left in their kennel. The caller advised the dog’s paw was injured. The caller thought it was the same dog owner of an injured Pyrenees he found a couple days ago. The caller suspected there was a trouble house in the area neglecting dogs.
12:25 p.m. – A caller from Willowbrook Lane reported an ill skunk in their backyard acting strange and going in circles for hours.
8:44 p.m. – A caller from Three Sevens Place reported she was en route to park management to hurt them because they are spreading lies about her and her animals. The caller was very uncooperative.
10:23 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported two males who appeared to be dumping a travel trailer.
—Jennifer Nobles