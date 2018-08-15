Nevada County Police Blotter: Drunk, shirtless man wandering in and out of traffic

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:32 a.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Whiting Street reported hearing firecrackers.

11:17 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a drunk, shirtless man wondering in and out of traffic.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Auburn Street reported receiving a threatening text message last Thursday.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone smoking weed at the entrance of a store.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone just walked in the east door that had been arrested the previous night for trespassing.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the person coming in the east entrance again. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and five counts of failure to appear.

Wednesday

12:45 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Street reported someone in her front yard using her water.

5:10 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a man and woman in a Dumpster.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from Woodfield Place reported a possible burglary in progress.

7:14 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lower Colfax Road and Brooks Road reported camping on the road and dumping garbage in the area. Another caller reported the same and voiced concerns of someone possibly starting fires in the area.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from West Brookview Drive reported a man drives in front of a residence and stares from the road into the caller's juvenile daughter's window while the caller's daughter is home alone.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from Panorama Drive reported suspicious activity on a property and would like deputies to be aware of what types of vehicles are allowed in the neighborhood.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Frontier Lane reported theft of a safe filled with guns.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Retrac Way reported two large bulls on her property.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported a possible drug deal in the area.

2:12 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Lower Colfax Road and East Brookview Drive. A person was arrested on charges of obstructing a public officer, evading a peace officer and possession of paraphernalia.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported his sister's ex boyfriend was threatening him.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported a mountain lion on her deck and her husband was trapped in a vehicle and she couldn't get out of the house.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported an adult son coming down from drugs, screaming and yelling. The son became angry because his internet was taken away and possibly had a sword in his room.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported people who were not guests were stealing breakfast.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported someone possibly selling drugs at the library.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported two people just broke out the front window of a business. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism and trespassing.

— Ross Maak