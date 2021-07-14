Nevada County police blotter: Drunk man denied service at business flips off, threatens owner with violence

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:50 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of West Main Street reported that a neighbor had been repeatedly harassing staff at the business, despite this person having been warned multiple times to leave the employees alone.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 500 block of Sutton Way reported that a woman had been trying to shoplift from the store before leaving.

7:12 p.m. — A woman calling from the 700 block of Joerschke Drive reported that her friend was physically fighting with the woman’s 20-year-old son. It was unclear if any weapons were being used or if there were any injuries.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of East Main Street reported that a heavily intoxicated man was banging on the windows to her business, flipping her off, and had threatened harm to her once she left the building. The man was apparently upset that the woman had denied him service at her business.





9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Butler Street reported that her ex was trespassing in her backyard and had hit her during an altercation.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:03 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive, near Elizabeth Way and Ball Road, reported hearing six gunshots in the area. It was not clear where the shots had come from, but the caller also reported hearing a group of young adults nearby partying and yelling nearby.

2:31 a.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop and Sisil Lane reported seeing his neighbor chase two other individuals off his property. The neighbor had apparently texted the caller and told him that the two individuals were trespassing on his property before getting up to chase them.

3:29 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported two men breaking into a house. The caller was apparently passing by and noticed the two men sneaking around the house with flashlights. No description of the two suspects was provided, but they were apparently associated with an older maroon Honda vehicle.

8:53 a.m. — A woman calling from Oak Street reported that a pit bull from a nearby property had mauled and seriously injured the woman’s dog. A police report was taken of the incident.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from North Meadow View Drive, near Iron Rock Road, reported the theft of an engraved wooden sign from his property.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Davis Lane, reported a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was walking in and out of oncoming traffic on the roadway.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Poma Lane, reported that someone had smashed in the windshield of her car. She had no information to provide regarding a possible suspect.

2:42 p.m. — A woman was arrested at a property on Lime Kiln Road on multiple drug charges, after a caller had reported ongoing drug use associated with some people living in trailers on the property.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Wolf Road, reported that a teenager had stolen a lighter from the store after being told that he wasn’t old enough to buy the lighter.

— Stephen Wyer