Monday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:15 a.m. – A 911 caller from Brighton Street asked “What day is it?” The caller was advised that 911 is for emergencies only.
10:41 a.m. – Grand theft auto was reported off of Glenwood Road after a 1985 camo Chevy pickup with a red 2022 Honda dirtbike in the back, was taken sometime over the night. A report was taken.
11:06 a.m. – A reporting party off of Woodland Way reported squatters in two residences. The reporting party thinks subjects broke into the garage as there is now a broken window.
9:31 p.m. – A 911 hangup from a gas station off of Plaza Drive and Sutton Way resulted in the arrest of an adult. Upon callback it was discovered that a bald male with a tattoo on the back of his head, took over $40 worth of food.
10:56 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mill and Bank Streets reported a male laying in the gravel where they are doing construction. He appears to be happy, but the reporting party does not believe he should be there. An adult was arrested.
11:58 p.m. – A report of a residence off of Spree Avenue setting off big fireworks, like mortars, waking up the whole neighborhood. An additional caller said she things she just heard three gunshots go off near Dorsey/Segsworth.
Nevada City Police Department
11:57 a.m. – A Nevada City Public Works call was made for a reporting party saying icy sidewalks are causing falling hazards also near the public library. Public Works said they were aware.
12:29 p.m. – A 911 caller along Highway 20 near Highway 49 reported County sand truck #224 is polluting the air and the caller doesn’t think that it belongs on the road.
4:27 p.m. – A reporting party off of Cross Street reported a transient was in her yard attempting to steal petrified wood. It was later stated that a suspect was in her backyard and had a piece of what she thought was her wood. It turned out to be firewood that was not the reporting party’s. The suspect was advised not to go on to the property.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:52 a.m. – A reporting party on Highway 20 and Dead End asked to speak to a deputy regarding something she was told to “keep quiet about” and was “arrested to shut her up.”
8:21 a.m. – On Buccaneer Rd. and Hilltop Rd. a large gray pitbull type dog was reported on the property and the caller was worried because it was very skinny and the collar was very tight. The reporting party was going to try and transport the dog to the shelter themselves.
9:29 a.m. – A 911 caller reported vehicles sliding off the road by Lake Vera Purdon and Bloomfield Graniteville Rd. The caller said several vehicles were stuck and were afraid they would become stuck too.
10:05 a.m. – A reporting party said she had two “drug trucks” on her property stuck in the mud. Reporting party was concerned they may have warrants for their arrest and wanted them off her property on Highway 49 and Downieville Highway.
10:48 a.m. – A reporting party said an unknown amount of mail including Amazon packages were taken from her mailbox on Patricia Way and Virginia Way.
12:03 p.m. – Officers were called to stand by to assist an eviction on C St. near Squirrel Creek Road.
2:24 p.m. – A reporting party requesting assistance with a fox who is showing signs of rabies. It is at the end of Forest Park Circle and Lake Wildwood Dr. in a white bag by the mailbox. Reporting party called about it yesterday.
2:36 p.m. – CalFire requested a deputy come assist with a combative patient at Grub Creek Dr. and Valley Dr. The patient was “irate and had an altered level of consciousness” and would possibly be aggressive.
3:09 p.m. – A reporting party on Dead Horse Rd. and Dead End reported that a dog had attacked her livestock.
4:03 p.m. – A probation officer requested a welfare check for a probationer on McCourtney Rd. near Gai Rd. because he had just left a message stating that he had just relapsed after 120 days sober. The subject made statements that his kidneys were failing and that the subject took something intravenously but was groaning and hard to understand.
6:50 p.m. – A reporting party on Willow Valley Rd. and Dead End said all the belongings in her bedroom and storage were stolen.
7:01 p.m. – A reporting party on Valley Dr. and Rough and Ready Highway said that a subject was supposed to do work for him but never did. Now the subject had returned to the property unannounced saying he was going to “plug in” to the caller’s house.
8:27 p.m. – A 911 caller off of New Rome Road stated that her son’s girlfriend is “acting psycho” and spilling alcohol all around and arguing and causing a disturbance. The reporting party did not want to give more information but called 911 back later saying the girlfriend was throwing her clothes all around, drinking all her alcohol and fighting with her son. The caller wanted officers to come and remove the girlfriend from her home.
— Elias Funez
— Marianne Boll-See