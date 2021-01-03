Nevada County police blotter: Drivers leave cars on road to sled

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:15 a.m. — A caller on Boulder Street and Reef Point Heights reported hearing loud explosives or dynamite going off.

1:49 a.m. — A caller on Gold Creek Court and Ball Road reported a party of about 10 people was being loud.

9:19 a.m. — A caller on Private Drive and Alta Street reported his neighbor’s dogs got loose and attacked him.

11:43 a.m. – A caller on Lake Vera Purdon Road and East Mandolin Way reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood.

2:03 p.m. — A caller on Lime Kiln Road and Old Pond Lane reported squatters at their neighbor’s residence have been defecating in buckets and dumping it along the roadway. The caller was advised to contact code compliance.

4:57 p.m. — A caller on Holcomb Drive and Davidson Lane reported her goat was killed the previous night and partially eaten by a mountain lion.

5:34 p.m. — A caller on Wellswood Way and Goldenchain Court reported their phone was hacked after their pass code would not work. They were advised to contact their service provider.

6:17 p.m. — A caller on Belding Hill Road and Ladybird Drive reported her son was bitten by a wild rat.

7 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported a man on a bike broke the window of her car.

9:39 p.m. — A caller on Red Dog Road and Oak Ridge Road reported a man outside his house was bleeding from the head and screaming. The man was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Saturday

6:15 a.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crosing Road and Brotherhood Way reported an ongoing trespasser who since November revs his engine and does donuts on her property.

7: 53 a.m. — A caller on Thelin Drive and Kleckner Court reported a bear was stuck in his car and the keys were locked inside.

9:30 a.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane reported several of his neighbor’s pigs were trashing his property.

9:36 a.m. — A caller on Leaf Lane and Vincent Court reported several mail packages were stolen over the last two weeks.

12:28 p.m. — A caller near Donner Summit reported 100 cars were parked at a rest area, treating it like a ski resort.

2:28 p.m. — A caller on Donner Lake Road and Rainbow Bridge reported a car was parked on Highway 40 and completely blocking the roadway while the driver was sledding.

3 p.m. — A caller on Donner Pass Road and Highway 80 reported about a dozen trespassers who parked on the road and were sledding on his property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:06 a.m. — A caller on Willow Valley Road and Nursery Street reported hearing fireworks.

11:51 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Road reported someone was spinning doughnuts in a nearby park for the last five minutes.

12:14 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento and Prospect streets reported being assaulted by an acquaintance.

Saturday

2:25 p.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue and Argall Way reported their business was broken into that morning. There were no immediate signs of forced entry but the suspect was seen on security footage. A report was taken.

— John Orona