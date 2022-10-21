Nevada County Police Blotter: Driver tries to take bike from cyclist

Thursday

Grass Valley Police Department

4:28 a.m. – A 911 caller on Olympia Park Road reported his cameras and walker were stolen.

8:38 a.m. – A reporting party off of the 200 block of Sutton Way received information from another tenant that there is a male and female in the dumpster enclosure using a controlled substance. The female was seen with a needle in her arm. They went into a nearby apartment. A report was taken.

9:34 a.m. – A subject stop along the 1200 block of Sutton Way resulted in an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

11:49 a.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street reported the theft of silver trays from her home.

11:49 a.m. – A foot patrol in the wooded area along Yuba River Court resulted in the arrest of an adult for possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, probation violation, and possession of a controlled substance.

3:07 p.m. – Vandalism was reported off of Bank Street after a property owner stated 20-30 skateboarders are on his property and they are always verbally abusive to him and his staff. They were unable to be located.

6:02 p.m. – A 911 caller off of the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a female just pulled a knife out of her pants and brandished it at her. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

12:55 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Commercial Street reported a dog locked in a hot vehicle and stated that the dog has been in the vehicle for over an hour and a half and that she has been standing by waiting for the owner. The caller called back a few minutes later and said the vehicle left.

3:28 p.m. – Cal Fire and police responded to reports of a possible overdose along Willow Valley Road.

Nevada County Sheriff Department

9:43 a.m. – A reporting party off of Squirrel Creek Road reported a van parked in front of a church with a sign reading “weed thief” written on the side.

10:52 a.m. – A reporting party from Cherry Creek Road said they tried taking their cat to Sammies Friends and was advised they could not take it.

1:37 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Bitney Springs Road reported a roadrage incident between the caller on a bicycle, and a subject in a white Ford. The caller later called back to report a female is now out of the truck and trying to take the bike from her. An additional 911 caller reported that subjects were harassing the cyclists. The reporting party stated that threats were made against the cyclist if she didn’t stop riding in the area.

9:59 p.m. – A reporting party off of Norlene Way reported two juveniles keep driving by, shining a laser into her kids bedroom. Per the party, the subjects are known to have firearms.