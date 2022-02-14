Nevada County police blotter: Driver threatened with knife by another motorist

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:38 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way requested an evaluation on a patient causing a disturbance and trying to escape.

4:29 p.m. — A caller near Marshall Street and Pine Lane reported an increase in drug dealing in the street and requested extra patrols.

5:10 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street requested 5 minutes of an officer’s time to talk to her 9 year old who is having behavior issues.

5:17 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported a transient subject who made a home out of a fenced-off area. The subject accesses the new home through a hole he dug in the dirt.





6:41 p.m. — A caller near East Main Street reported a subject urinated on the side of his building. When the reporting party asked him to leave, the subject cursed at him.

Saturday

1:32 a.m. — A 911 caller near Mill Street reported a man just hit four girls and is now walking down the road.

7:27 a.m. — A 911 caller near the Nevada City Highway and Yuba River Court reported a man with fire or trying to light himself on fire.

1:38 p.m. — A 911 caller near Colfax Avenue reported a male transient on the property breaking windows on a bus.

2:57 p.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported three subjects in the store possibly trying to steal. The reporting party said they left, but were circling the parking lot in a white four-door sedan.

3 p.m. — A caller near Whiting Street reported her corgi “Bax” with no collar missing.

8:11 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sutton Way reported a subject threatened an occupant of the Hospitality House over his sexuality.

Sunday

11:41 a.m. — A caller on South School Street reported an attempted break in on security camera. The reporting party said the suspect vandalized a house plant and dropped a receipt with their name during the break in that occurred two nights ago.

11:52 a.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported someone walked out wearing merchandise without paying. The reporting party advised that the subject stated she was going next door to the ATM to get the money, but refused to take the merchandise off and left.

1:33 p.m. — A caller near Central Avenue reported two port-a-potties were knocked down within the previous two hours.

7:56 p.m. — A caller near Sterling Court reported someone just shot out of the window of the reporting party’s black Toyota Tundra.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:59 p.m. — A 911 caller on Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of a Shelby Mustang GT500, blue with white stripes and a Nevada military plate. The caller was not the registered owner.

2:23 p.m. — A caller on Mother Lode Road reported a neighbor the caller was trying to get a restraining order against had set up a pole with a pulsating item on top that was making her, her boyfriend and her dog sick.

3:01 p.m. — A caller at Tillicum Way and Old Downieville Highway reported she sent money to the wrong account. Subject at the listed address refused to return the money. Caller has reported this three other times. Caller hired an attorney and was prepared to take issue to small claims court. Caller said the subject stopped communicating with her.

10:04 p.m. — A 911 caller at Braemar and Dalewood ways reported a subject pulled up next to the caller’s vehicle in a dark gray Infiniti and was brandishing a knife to get the caller to leave the area. The subject was last seen going toward Highway 49.

11:16 p.m. — A 911 caller from Willowbrook Lane and Penn Valley Drive reported a female runaway at 4 p.m. Subject was located by Red Bluff police.

Saturday

9:26 a.m. — A caller at Conestoga Drive and Salt Creek Road reported a turquoise water truck stealing water for a cannabis grow. The caller said this was a second trip.

9:47 p.m. — A caller at Dennis and Gary ways just pulled up to his second home and someone was parked in his garage. Caller thinks they broke in, but he had not entered his house.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:09 a.m. — A caller at Bennett and Broad streets reported an abandoned green Mazda pickup with a white camper shell had been there three weeks.

Saturday

3:17 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a neighbor whose vehicle has not been moved in two months and trash was strewn all over. Caller is concerned for the subject. Per Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the subject is still in custody.

— William Roller and Rebecca O’Neil