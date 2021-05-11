Nevada County police blotter: Driver spits on caller’s car, unhappy with his parking job

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:06 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Leduc Street reported that her mother was on her property against her will and was stealing property. The woman’s mother was later contacted and arrested by police for multiple charges, including a previous warrant.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Ventana Ridge Place reported that they believe someone tried to break into a vacant residence nearby.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Celesta Drive reported a large number of cars showing up at a residence that the caller claimed is a known drug house. The caller said that general activity around the house has been steadily increasing lately.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that another man tried to hit him with his truck. The caller said that the altercation started when the other man was upset with how the caller had parked, and had spit on his car, before later trying to run him over.

9:33 p.m. — An employee calling from an institution for youth on the 100 block of Glasson Way reported that a juvenile being evaluated for a mental health condition had runaway on foot and was near an overpass on Highway 49. Cal Fire was dispatched to the scene and shut down both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 49 until the juvenile was located and secured.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:58 p.m. — A caller near Bethel Church Way and Highway 49 reported a woman walking in the roadway in the middle of oncoming traffic, who was reportedly yelling and talking to herself. The woman was described as wearing a tan blanket as a cape and holding a cane.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and Boulder Street reported a vehicle that was described as swerving dangerously over the roadway. The car was described as a silver Mitsubishi Lancer.

11:12 p.m. — A man calling from a residence on South Ponderosa Way reported that his brother was being physically aggressive toward the caller and his boyfriend. The man said that he and his boyfriend had locked themselves in their room and that his brother was breaking things and trying to break through the door. Police arrived on scene and subsequently arrested the brother, who was booked on a charge of making threats of bodily harm.

— Stephen Wyer