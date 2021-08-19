Nevada County police blotter: Driver says someone shot BB gun at her vehicle
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was extremely agitated and destroying landscaping in a parking lot in front of the business.
7:15 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who had been screaming at the caller and who was reportedly associated with a large amount of garbage in front of the store.
10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a theft from a locked vehicle that had apparently occurred overnight.
3:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a physical altercation between the owner of a store and a juvenile that took place when the juvenile apparently stole some alcohol from the store before leaving on foot.
4:37 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street, off Highway 49, reported a group of five juveniles who he said had thrown rocks at his car.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
8:04 a.m. — A caller from Cornette Way, near Young American Mine Road and Highway 49, reported a growing homeless encampment that the caller was worried was a fire hazard.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Indian Springs Road, reported that her car had been shot with a BB gun while she was driving. The caller said that she believed that there was a juvenile in the area who was shooting at passing cars with a BB gun.
10:55 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Francis Drive, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported an ongoing issue with her ex-boyfriend violating a restraining order and coming onto her property and apparently messing with the woman’s home surveillance cameras.
11:42 a.m. — A caller from a behavioral health center on Poplar Road reported an individual who had expressed homicidal thoughts in regards to his parents that seemed relatively serious. A police report was taken of the incident.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Country Downs, near Oak Hill Road, reported hearing intense screaming from a woman next door in what appeared to be some sort of domestic altercation. The caller was concerned that the altercation may have been physical, and a police report was taken of the incident.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported that someone had tried to run her over with their vehicle a couple of days prior.
4:07 p.m. — A caller from Maben and Carriage roads reported a suspicious individual who was going through people’s mailboxes. The individual was apparently associated with a U-Haul van with a broken rear passenger window.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
11:07 p.m. — Two men were arrested for public intoxication after a caller at the parking lot on Nevada Street reported the men who were apparently trying to smash a car window.
— Stephen Wyer
