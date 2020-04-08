Nevada County police blotter: Driver gives keys to suspect, Jeep then stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:55 a.m. — A caller on the Litton Trail reported that she was attacked by two dogs and was bleeding. She described them as black dogs on a leash. The caller declined medical treatment.

1:27 p.m. — A caller in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man acting erratic and aggressive toward customers.

2:41 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a customer gave them a dollar with drug paraphernalia on it. The caller asked for authorities to take the bill.

9:45 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported they gave someone the keys to their vehicle, so the person could get something from it. The person then drove away in the gold Grand Jeep Cherokee.

11:33 p.m. — Dispatch reported a man and woman were found camping underneath the South Auburn overpass. They were told to gather their belongings and leave.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:50 a.m. — A caller on East Drive, near Sunset Avenue, reported a relative — who isn’t welcome on the property — was trespassing.

10:05 a.m. — A caller on Foster Road, near Highway 174, reported mail theft.

11:26 a.m. — A caller near Juniper Way and Tamarack Crescent reported a child around 10 years old left a handwritten note threatening to “go to war” over plows leaving snow berms in front of the child’s house.

2:46 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Armstrong Road, reported that someone broke into a sliding glass door. It was unknown whether anything was taken.

8:41 p.m. — A caller on Pammy Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a neighbor screaming because the caller was playing music too loudly.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:31 a.m. — A caller on Sacramento Street, near South Pine Street, reported a woman screaming to herself and cursing into the air.

— Alan Riquelmy