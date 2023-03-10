Grass Valley Police Department
5:37 a.m. – A message left for Public Works stated plows were needed. On callback, Public Works reported the plows were getting ready to go out.
10:03 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street was advised to call in to report ongoing shoplifting and a theft just occurred. The suspect was no longer in the store but had taken ice cream, cookies, and candy. The subject was on foot. It was unknown what she was wearing but was known to law enforcement. The caller requested to press charges and the female was arrested.
11:24 a.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a drunk male cursing at the caller. The subject was in a vehicle driving away as the caller informed him they had units in route.
11:47 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street stated someone else was unloading snow onto her front berm and she was worried she would be blocked in. She was already unable to access her mailbox due to them moving the snow.
12:02 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject with a backpack with “420” written on it. The subject was kicking the building and telling/cursing. The caller requested he be moved along as she was not comfortable asking him.
2:47 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported a tenant had multiple encounters with his brother in which his brother has been removed from the property. The brother was currently at the property impersonating the tenant and trying to get into the unit. The tenant was not home.
6:35 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sutton Way reported a male and female who were intoxicated were trying to buy more alcohol. They were in the checkout line, and the caller was concerned they would leave in a vehicle.
9:11 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject was asked to leave after using racial slurs, and he was still outside.
10:03 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject had been asked to leave and then threatened to stab an employee. The caller said “thank you” and hung up.
Nevada City Police Department
8:32 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a female transient sleeping at the front of the building in the weather and the caller was concerned as she was out in the elements.
5:19 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported an intoxicated driver who pulled in before the caller. The male driver became belligerent with the caller and advised he was “messed up and calling a buddy.” The male subject was arrested.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:42 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road requested a check on a dog, a Lhasa Apso. The client had refused treatment the vet had recommended. The pet was in very bad shape due to neglect.
10:17 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Washington Road reported seeing a person walking with one shoe and one bare foot. The caller requested assistance as the subject refused assistance from the caller. CalFire located the subject, who was a drifter from Santa Rosa looking for a new town. He didn’t realize how much snow there was going east and was unprepared. The subject was provided shelter and was grateful.
1:35 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported that her mailbox was being blocked by snow removal trucks and stated the carrier couldn’t pull up and deliver mail. The caller also stated the vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. The caller requested assistance as she believes it is a federal crime to block mailboxes.
2:25 p.m. – A caller from Willowbrook Lane reported a dog and a fox got into a fight the previous night and the dog killed the fox. The caller was requesting Animal Control pickup the fox.
2:45 p.m. – A caller from Kansas found a dog on her property with a Nevada County rabies tag. The caller was trying to find the owner.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported loud noises coming from downstairs for about three days off and on. The caller has tried to check and no one is answering the door.
3:27 p.m. – A caller from Lakeshore South said she was looking for AT&T. The caller was advised dispatch was not AT&T and she could call 211 for assistance.
3:59 p.m. – A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported ongoing issues with pets not being on leash and coming up to his gate. The caller had just been in an argument with a neighbor due to the issue.
5:10 p.m. – A caller from Martis Dam Road reported a subject in a pickup wearing a skeleton mask.
—Jennifer Nobles