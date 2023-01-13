Grass Valley Police Department
6:34 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported they had paper money with what looked like drugs on them, a white powder. The caller requested law enforcement go and take a look.
2:49 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient camp set up by a propane tank. The caller requested they be moved along. Per the caller, one of the subjects on the property had already been advised she wasn’t allowed there.
5:36 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane advised two females were at the store who had stolen from them earlier. The caller stated the subjects stole from several stores and they wanted to give a heads-up to other businesses that the two were back.
6:43 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male at a business who needed a ride to his hotel. The caller was advised this was not likely something law enforcement could accommodate, but she begged for assistance.
8:31 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male was trying to stop the caller for speeding and then blocked the caller and got out of his truck. The caller was less than forthcoming with the details. An additional call from the other half stated the original caller threatened him with a firearm and hit the window of his vehicle.
9:06 p.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street had earlier reported hearing an explosion but wanted to cancel the call. She said she figured out what it was and it was an innocent, faulty refrigerator.
9:30 p.m. – A caller from Taylorville Road reported a Door Dash driver parked in the red zone in the parking lot. The driver flipped off the caller when they told them to move.
10:34 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway was advised by customers that a person was passed out in a vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
6:43 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported she was being tailgated heading into town. The caller could not provide a vehicle description because they were so close.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:23 a.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a female breaking into his home with a crowbar. The caller sounded very intoxicated and disoriented. The caller called back, advising the female was doing drugs in his bathroom and then went after him with a rebar. The caller advised she then changed her appearance but he knew it was her because she wears sandals in the winter. The caller was partially unintelligible. The caller advised there were no injuries but was talking about having gout.
11:01 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported harassment by an employee of CalTrans. The harassment was in the form of a letter informing the caller that CalTrans had received a complaint from her. The caller wished to report harassment and was directed to the civil process.
11:25 a.m. – A caller from Clarks Road reported cold threats of stabbing by a neighbor.
1:59 p.m. – A caller from Tara Lane reported that a dog got out again and was after the chickens. The caller also reported the dogs are kept outside at all times, even in bad weather.
2:55 p.m. – A caller from Pasquale Road reported he hasn’t seen his neighbors in two weeks. The subjects had their van parked sideways, blocking the driveway. The caller said he normally sees people coming and going from the residence so this was not normal.
4:02 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported that a female that was naked earlier was just seen in the bushes with a black jacket and boots and no other clothing.
4:36 p.m. – A caller from Madrone Forest Drive reported a break-in the previous day at a vacant residence.
7:39 p.m.- A caller from McAnally Place reported burglaries that are occurring on his property recently. The caller advised he thinks he has video of a subject that was on the property the previous day.
