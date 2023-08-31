Tuesday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:55 p.m. – A caller from Auburn/McCourtney Road reported a long white piece of pipe half a mile down the road, blocking the northbound lane.
3:41 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way advised a male had gone in earlier in the day and damaged the front door of the business. It had been fixed, but the caller was instructed to file a report. The caller had footage.
4:00 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported they were walking out of the DMV and got hit in the face with by a BB or airsoft gun. The shots were coming from the second level of a nearby motel. Three men were seen standing on the porch with some type of gun.
Nevada City Police Department
1:24 p.m. – A caller from High Street reported a heated disturbance between a landlord and a tenant. The caller thought it might turn physical. The caller was outside and the subjects were inside.
6:51 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a lifted truck with mud flaps. The driver had a small child leaning out of the window, not buckled up or in a car seat.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:17 a.m. – A caller from Quail Lane reported a male was sleeping in their vehicle. The caller advised he got the male out of the vehicle by using his firearm. The male was sitting outside the caller’s house and was disoriented, unsure how he got to the caller’s house or why he was in the vehicle.
8:38 a.m. – A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a neighbor yelled and threatened that her “motion sensor light went off one more time he would shoot her with his shotgun.” The caller had no previous contact with the neighbor, and only wanted the call on record. No firearm was seen, and no person was actually seen, only heard from a neighbor.
9:34 a.m. – A caller from Lombai Road reported a German shepherd and a pit bull that were mauling a baby deer.
1:36 p.m. – A caller from Kentucky Ravine Road reported a skunk stuck in the wire of their chicken coop. Per the caller, Fish & Wildlife refused to go out and help.
7:16 p.m. – A caller from Discovery Way reported three males and a female on association property fishing. The caller kept confronting them and stated they became verbally aggressive. The caller was told to stop confronting them however he stated he needed law enforcement to talk to them before it got worse.
—Jennifer Nobles