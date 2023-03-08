Grass Valley Police Department
2:56 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she was being illegally evicted and threatened to have her belongings thrown out at 6:00 a.m. The caller stated she received a three day notice from her landlord and was requesting advice from an officer.
9:38 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported transients sleeping and vomiting in the area across from the location. The caller requested they be moved along.
2:17 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested two subjects be moved along from in front of the location. The only description the caller had of the subjects was that one of them was throwing up in the bushes.
5:16 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported an extremely intoxicated 40-year-old female screaming. It was hard to hear the caller over the screaming.
9:11 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested assistance in moving along two females who had been loitering in front of the business for 45 minutes. They had been asked to leave.
Nevada City Police Department
8:10 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a female hitchhiking in the roadway and causing traffic issues.
2:57 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street requested assistance regarding tow companies price-gouging in a crisis.
4:38 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a female kept hitting her door with her cane. The caller reported the female was using a pole-type stick as a cane.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:12 a.m. – A caller from Crescent Drive reported two dogs chasing the caller’s ram. The caller said the dog is friendly to humans but was concerned it would kill the sheep.
7:47 a.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported multiple burglaries to the residence while she was gone. The caller also advised her surveillance was getting hacked.
9:32 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported downed telephone lines in the roadway.
9:56 a.m. – A caller from Sontag Road reported her brother was threatening the family with a glock. The subject was outside firing the gun off. The subject was last seen wearing a leather cowboy hat with horns and a star. The subject was making threats that if anyone told him to leave he would kill them. The subject was booked for criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm, and brandishing a weapon or firearm.
12:14 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a male dumping gasoline on a pile of clothing and a guitar.
2:18 p.m. – A caller from Green Acres Drive reportedly let a friend keep rescued horses on her property but was not treating the horses for strangles. The caller was inquiring as to her options.
4:25 p.m. – A caller from Woolman Lane reported a skunk acting strangely, and was possibly rabid.
6:59 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Avenue reported the male subject who caused a disturbance at another business was acting strangely and went into the business with an open beer.
7:13 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male subject who was refused service for being rude went outside and tried to get in the vehicle of a female. At the time of the call, the subject was in the middle of the roadway.
9:31 p.m. – A caller from Kingsbury Lane reported her elderly female neighbor was trapped on her upstairs deck when the sliding glass door locked behind her.
9:58 p.m. – A caller from the Ritz-Carlton reported her vehicle was stolen one mile from the property where it had been stuck in the snow.
—Jennifer Nobles