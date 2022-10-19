Nevada County Police Blotter: Dog owner says, ‘Keep it or take it to shelter’

10:29 a.m. – A reporting party off of Sutton Way reporting losing a diamond and emerald ring last week, she has contacted the business nearby and it hasn’t been turned in.

10:38 a.m. – A theft of gas, a hat and other items was reported from a business off of Nevada City Highway. A report was taken.

1:04 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mill Street reported that a closed business left with the front door unlocked.

1:06 p.m. – A reporting party off of Eureka Street reported his window was broken around 2 a.m. this morning. He was referred to another agency.

3:20 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Nevada City Highway reported a male in a white Jeep Cherokee that is trying to sell a ring and is upsetting people. He was unable to be located.

7:50 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Lucas Lane requested units respond back to her address. She wanted officers to call her other phone that she lost inside the residence.

10:04 a.m. – A male was reported walking across the Broad Street overpass toward The National, pointing finger guns at people and cars. A citation was issued.

12:51 p.m. – A reporting party off of Spring Street requested the pickup of jack stands that were found in the bushes.

5:44 p.m. – A reporting party reported a male saying he wants to shoot all the dogs. A warning was issued.

8:10 a.m. – A caller off of Robin Road called to see if a chainsaw given to his son was stolen or not. The serial number given did not come up on file.

10:03 a.m. – A cat bite report was taken for a subject off of Hawkeye Lane.

2:46 p.m. – A reporting party off of Cascade Way reported a friendly German Shepherd just showed up at the reporting party’s house. The party called the number on the dog’s tag and was told by the owner that they didn’t want the dog back, to keep it or take it to the shelter. The reporting party is requesting that animal control pick up the dog.

4:12 p.m. – A reporting party at a Lake Wildwood home reported a package of marijuana or another drug was left on the front porch. A report was taken.

— Elias Funez