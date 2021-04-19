Nevada County police blotter: Disturbance was just mariachi band

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:01 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway and Westhill Road reported they noticed multiple wounds on their dog’s neck after picking it up from boarding. A report was taken.

11:49 a.m. — A caller on Wolf and Still roads reported their neighbor dumped trash into their garbage can after finding a packing slip with the neighbor’s address. They were advised to not do it again.

12:12 p.m. — A call on Larkspur and Mara Serena lanes reported elder financial abuse.

1:03 p.m. — A caller near Black Swan Trail reported the theft of their catalytic converter.

1:26 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway and Hope Street reported a landlord is refusing to return their now deceased tenant’s belongings to their family.

Saturday

8:45 p.m. — A caller on Spenceville and Nicholls roads reported their truck tires were slashed and two shotguns were stolen. A report was taken.

8:53 p.m. — A caller on Spenceville Road and Devonshire Court reported a disturbance in the area. It turned out to be a mariachi band.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:24 p.m. — A UPS driver near Providence Mine Road reported finding a gun and bringing it to the UPS center.

Saturday

11:03 p.m. — A caller reported her purse was stolen by two women in a Broad Street business

