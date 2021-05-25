Nevada County police blotter: Dispute between neighbors ends in gunshots fired, man arrested

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

5:53 a.m. — A caller from a supermarket on the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a homeless encampment behind the supermarket, and that apparently there was a transient individual who was “bleeding out.” Police checked the area around the business and did not locate the encampment or the injured individual.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from a supermarket on the 100 block of McKnight Way reported seeing a man with a knife on his belt who looked suspicious. The suspicious individual was described as a white male, wearing a sleeveless blue hoodie.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported that her husband was threatening to kidnap their son at gunpoint. The caller said that the husband suffers from known mental health issues.

8:01 p.m. — A caller at Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported seeing a bear on the road. The bear apparently ran into the area surrounding a nearby creek after being spotted, and it was not clear where it had gone afterward.





8:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a physical fight between two men. The fight was serious in nature, and there was a report of at least one of the men bleeding from the head. The two were separated, and it was recommended that an emergency unit be dispatched to treat injuries. Grass Valley police arrived at the scene and arrested one of the men, who was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that her father was beating up her mother in the bedroom. Police responded to the residence, but there was only one person home at the time, and no arrests were made.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

11:18 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported seeing two puppies and a mother dog in the roadway that appeared to have been abused. The caller said that they had been able to detain the puppies’ mother, and that she was in poor condition.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Empire Star Mine and Carrington Lane, reported that he had been physically assaulted by a man who had called him a “snitch.” It was unclear if the two men knew each other, or of the extent of the reporting party’s injuries.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported that her car had been broken into.

4:56 p.m. — A man was arrested by deputies on Thundershower Road after a caller had originally reported gunshots fired near his residence. The caller said that his neighbor had just shot his water truck and the tire on his back hoe with a firearm, and had threatened to shoot the caller himself. The man reporting the incident appeared distressed and was threatening to get his own gun if authorities didn’t respond. Deputies arrived on the scene and made an arrest.

— Stephen Wyer