Grass Valley Police Department
12:16 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a female screaming that she was going to kill someone.
1:16 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two male subjects passed out in a vehicle. The caller was making threats to handle it himself.
11:30 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male was acting very strange and was pacing and sitting down with customers he didn’t know. The caller added the male was talking nonsense and mumbling.
12:20 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a male and a female smoking crack in public. Both subjects were arrested and booked.
1:41 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested contact regarding a suspicious female dressed like “a hooker from Sacramento” and a male possibly “pimping her out.” The caller reported to have pictures and just wanted GVPD to know that these people are in the area.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male yelling at people. The caller hung up when put on hold. An additional call reported the male was very drunk and yelling threats. Dispatch advised the caller to continue about his night and a unit would check the area for the subject.
11:02 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a male subject that was kicked out of the bar continued to go back. Others there stated to see a gun in his waistband. The subject was last seen leaving the building.
Nevada City Police Department
8:12 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported someone broke the locks and lifted the roll-doors the previous night. The caller didn’t think anything was taken. The caller also said they have security cameras and will review the footage.
2:27 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Road reported a road rage incident earlier in the day while she was taking her kids to school. The subject got out of his vehicle and tried to fight the caller.
3:23 p.m. – A caller from Pine Street reported she was on a run and was blocked by two transients that yelled at her that she was going to “die for her sins.” The caller made it safely home.
3:54 p.m. – A caller from Old Washington Road reported a dog on her property that was bleeding and had an injured leg. The caller thought the dog belongs to a neighbor.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:49 a.m. – A caller from Broken Oak Court reported the theft of dish soap from a residence.
10:58 a.m. – A caller from Hatchet Creek Road reported eight cows on her property. The caller advised they have been there for a week and a half, and she has been posting them online but no one has claimed them.
11:24 a.m. – A caller from Poma Lane reported someone hacked her Instagram account. She was advised to call the business line. Contact was made with the caller who advised she lives in San Jose and would call for advice from them.
12:02 p.m. – A caller from Johnston Drive reported that he was backed up his street 100 feet by a loose, all white, wolf-looking dog. The caller stated the dog would have attacked him if not for his own dog protecting him.
4:42 p.m. – A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported she believes that Publisher’s Clearing House is selling her personal information to “bad people” and she wanted to file a report. The caller was advised of the scam process and not to give any personal information to any sweepstakes or lottery winning scammers. The caller was provided information for Equifax to freeze her credit to ensure her information isn’t compromised.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported that there was a man driving around with two horses in a horse trailer and the caller was very concerned as one of the horses appeared to be sick. The caller wanted to help, and possibly board the horses. The caller added that earlier she saw the subject with law enforcement. Dispatch explained sheriffs had been out with the subject earlier in the day and were familiar.
9:09 p.m. – A caller from Madrona Leaf Court reported a subject was refusing to give back his car keys. The subject was upset and didn’t want the caller to leave. The caller called back and advised help was no longer needed, and they had got the keys back.
10:52 p.m. – A caller from Nugget Street reported he has not heard from a friend and he is at the house now, his vehicle covered in blood. The caller located his friend who had an injured hand. No medical attention was needed, and the caller stated they didn’t need a response. The caller was being less than forthcoming with information.
—Jennifer Nobles