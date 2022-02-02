Nevada County police blotter: Different callers report unrelated trespassings

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:08 a.m. — A caller at Lazy Valley Road and Quincy Lane reported his foster son is making threats to shoot up everyone. Subject had a pellet gun, though it wasn’t currently in hand. Subject has history of mental health issues and refuses to take medication, and possibly had been using cannabis.

12:13 p.m. — A caller at Hacienda Drive reported a neighbor was placing horses on another person’s property, and a fence was held together with electrical tape and wire. The caller was worried the horses will get on the road. It’s an ongoing issue.

12:38 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney Road and Ponderosa Way reported he stopped to help a man who fell in the roadway, who told the caller he would rather die. Subject is unable to stand up, and the caller requested assistance. Others were on scene but subject refused medical assistance. A roommate at the scene gave the subject a lift home.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from Goldfinch Court and Hummingbird Drive reported her daughter attacked her and injured her right hip, but did not want to press charges. Subject has life altering medical issues.





11:30 p.m. — A caller at Havlan Lane reported her security system warned her of a trespass, but she couldn’t see anything on camera. It seemed as if someone was trying to open the garage. All doors and windows were locked.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:24 a.m. — A caller at Nihell Street reported hearing someone walking in her yard. She was concerned because she lives alone and has several neighbors who do also. Requested an area check.

5:45 p.m. — A caller at Nevada and Grove streets reported a subject not allowed on the property showed up 20 minutes before, but is no longer there. Requested log entry.

— William Roller