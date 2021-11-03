Nevada County police blotter: Delivery driver stranded by customer who confiscated keys during altercation

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:13 a.m. — A caller at Echo Ridge and Marjon drives reported a pipe bomb blast in front of caller’s address and claimed there were remnants of pipe on the road. There was no description of a suspect.

9:50 a.m. — A call from the Nevada Irrigation District at Bowman Lake Road and Highway 20 reported a fuel shed was broken into and gas was taken. The caller could not provide a time frame.

10:03 a.m. — CHP requested a backup unit at Sugar Bowl Road for a drunken driver in a white Cadillac. The caller then reported a man screaming and waving his arms around. No weapons were reported present. Per CHP, contact was made and the situation was under control.

12:40 p.m. — A caller at South Ponderosa Way and Briarwood Lane reported her daughter left her grandmother’s house. The grandmother said the juvenile was making threats, stating that if she had a gun, she would kill her mother and then herself. Some of the juvenile’s friends have a gun. The juvenile is upset because she was unable to meet her friends.





2:55 p.m. — A caller reporting from Cedro Road and Old Downieville Highway said her son dropped off a generator, and someone caused a fight with her son and his truck is damaged. The caller said the subject stole her son’s phone and keys so he wouldn’t leave or call. Caller stated the subject has multiple firearms.

5:53 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Squirrel Creek Road reported a subject was riding a quad next to her property and was looking over her fence. Subject left when she confronted him. The quad was green or black. She was advised of measures to protect her property.

7:41 p.m. — State Parks requested assistance at North Bloomfield Road and Relief Hill roads for a burglary in progress to the maintenance shop. A dark-colored, full-sized van with five to six subjects had the doors to the shed open. Per maintenance, the van left and was seen westbound on Bloomfield Road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:47 p.m. — A caller at Coyote and Church streets reported a green Toyota SUV has been blocking his driveway for several days.

3:53 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported ongoing issues with her neighbors blocking her driveway.

7:16 p.m. — A caller at Hollow Way reported cars spinning doughnuts in the parking lot. There was no clear description of vehicles.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a fight between three or four males in the driveway next to the trailer park. No weapons reported.

There have been no Grass Valley Police Department updates since Sunday.

