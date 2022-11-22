Nevada County Police Blotter: Deer with Christmas lights on spotted

Grass Valley Police Department

10:15 a.m. – A caller from Carpenter Street reported a neighbor riding a 50CC motorcycle without a helmet.

2:45 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he purchased gold that turned out to not be real.

2:52 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient male making threatening statements to people to stab them.

2:58 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a customer comes in weekly to buy multiple gift cards for several hundred dollars and the caller thinks the customer is the victim of fraud.

3:27 p.m. – A caller from Fowler Center reported a male walking through traffic and threw a bottle at a car.

7:52 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a customer came in and told the caller about a transient smoking meth. The subject was located across the street from the business.

Nevada City Police Department

10:15 a.m. – A citizen was in the police department stating she had heard an audio feed yesterday that a murder occurred at the location. Then she stated it didn’t happen there but wouldn’t give dispatch any further since she was out in the open and didn’t feel comfortable.

3:20 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a vehicle parked on the sidewalk.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:38 a.m. – A caller from Old Emigrant Trail initially reported a possible abandoned vehicle. When the caller was going to be transferred to CHP, he then stated he didn’t believe it was abandoned and believed it was possibly suspicious and maybe someone was casing the area.

11:56 a.m. – A caller from Alice Way reported a deer with Christmas lights around its antlers and neck.

1:30 p.m. – A caller from Broken Oak Court reported she has been dog sitting for two months and is now unable to contact the owner.

2:11 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Road reported that someone tried to steal the port-a-potty and dragged it up the road.

2:44 p.m. – A caller from Stagecoach Way reported a bear killed a total of ten chickens.

5:04 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported two subjects going through mailboxes. The subjects were bundled up and wearing masks. One subject appeared to have bolt cutters or hedge trimmers.

7:34 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a male slumped over the wheel of a black pick-up truck without a truck bed.

— Jennifer Nobles