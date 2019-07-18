Nevada County Police Blotter: Deer keeps human family hostage

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man inside a bus station who refused to leave. The man had a patch over one eye.

8:42 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seven to 10 transients at a building’s rear. The caller said “every transient known to mankind is here right now.”

10:08 a.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that someone bought a beer and was told he couldn’t drink it on the property. The man refused to leave. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

12:34 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone using drugs, noting children were nearby and the smell was strong.

2:16 p.m. — A caller at Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported that someone stole his bicycle. The caller was “less than cooperative,” and told dispatchers he was the best meteorologist in the county.

2:31 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Church Street reported that a transient tried to get inside her room.

5:03 p.m. — Dispatchers report that officers arrested a man in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive on outstanding warrants for robbery and assault.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

5:53 a.m. — A caller on Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that someone broke into an equipment shed overnight. Some $6,000 worth of items were stolen.

10:32 a.m. — A caller on Puon Road, near Purdon Road, reported that a deer was keeping her and her family hostage. The deer was staring at them and circling their home.

11:42 a.m. — A caller at the South Yuba River reported seeing nude people.

4:33 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Western Gateway Park, reported two men who appeared suspicious. One of them could barely stand and held a sword.

6:58 p.m. — A caller on Fritillary Way, near Meadow Way, reported a dispute with a neighbor over a shared easement. Someone threw a chain at the caller’s vehicle, cracking a windshield.

8:54 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road, near Niels Meade Drive, reported that he had a grenade and forgot to relinquish it. Dispatchers reported that the man should leave the grenade alone, and authorities would collect it the following day.

10:27 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road and Penn Valley Drive reported someone swinging a sword and threatening people.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

6:23 a.m. — A caller on Zion Street, near Providence Mine Road, reported a man taking items from vehicles.

12:40 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a transient defecating in a parking lot.

5:22 p.m. — A caller on Park Avenue, near Broad Street, reported that a neighbor was threatening her. The caller said police should respond immediately, adding she knew an officer could have already arrived.

— Alan Riquelmy