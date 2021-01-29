Nevada County police blotter: Dancing driver reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:38 a.m. — A caller from Arcadia Drive reported a man looking into vehicles, who was gone when an officer arrived.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported someone slashed a vehicle’s tires.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported she was pushed off the road and now is in a ditch.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Henderson Street reported the possible theft of packages.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of West Main Street reported a fake $1 bill.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pine Needle Lane reported a tree down that was blocking all lanes.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported cars sliding all over.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Golden Star Rad reported a fight that had been physical, involving a person on meth.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism to a microwave.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Liquidambar Lane reported people driving across private property as a shortcut, causing damage.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Long Point roads reported being stuck on the side of the road in the snow and the roads not being plowed. They needed gas for their generator. At 4:36 p.m., the CHP reported a patrol vehicle was now stuck. North San Juan Fire personnel got the vehicle unstuck and provided the original callers with assistance.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Quaker Hill Cross roads reported a tree across the roadway.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a car parked in the middle of the road, and a man who got out and started dancing. A woman then got out and was going up to doors, and seemed altered. They could not be located.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Gold Starr Lane reported vandalism to a vehicle, with the windshield wiper removed.

5:01 p.m. — A man from Burma Road and Admiral Lane reported interrupting the attempted theft of a plow, with the suspect leaving in a truck.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road and Hudson Way reported a tree in the road.

7 p.m. — A caller from Walnut Court reported a fraud involving the sale of coins.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:06 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported five to seven people in a room refusing to leave. The registered guest was advised to vacate but at 2:53 p.m., the employee reported they were still there. Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants.

— Liz Kellar