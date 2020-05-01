Nevada County police blotter: Customer, who said he’s a lawyer, videotaped woman without her consent

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:20 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported three or four people looking into the windows of a property across the street.

9:21 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported that he picks up needles at a park “every morning.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:31 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman breaking a trespassing order after a prior theft. An officer arrived and issued a citation.

12:42 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man violated a trespass order and was being violent with a business’ staff.

2:34 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a transient with a cardboard sign who was panhandling.

3 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a man who was kicked out of a store after trying to steal was looking into car windows in the parking lot. He then moved into a nearby parking lot and continued looking into windows.

3:05 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported his vehicle was stolen.

3:08 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a customer in a store was videotaping her without her consent. The suspect said he was a lawyer. Officers contacted the suspect and told him to leave, saying he’d be arrested if he returned.

3:45 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported that she was attacked from “underneath the motel room.” She also said there is “radiation in her blood” and “children going blind.”

6:36 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient couple acting crazy, jumping in the street and yelling at cars.

7:34 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported that someone smashed a jewelry case at a store and stole jewelry.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Chances R Road, near Highway 20, reported two people living in a shed on his property. One of them had permission to be there, but the other person didn’t.

10:16 a.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road, near Cliffs Place, reported a storage container was broken into and items stolen. The caller said someone could be living inside it.

12:22 p.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Nevada City Highway reported aggressive panhandlers causing a distraction.

12:32 p.m. — A caller told dispatchers we need to “stop fumigating the people” and being “terrorists.” The caller then hung up.

3:32 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Squirrel Creek Road reported a man with a dog who tried to step in front of vehicle.

4:47 p.m. — A Caller on Coelia Road, near Back Bone Road, reported that someone broke into a cabin within the past three weeks and stole everything.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:06 a.m. — A caller near South Pine and Spring streets reported someone camping in a vehicle.

— Alan Riquelmy