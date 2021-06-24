Nevada County police blotter: Customer unhappy with food, throws it at fast food worker

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:47 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that someone had stolen a package out of her mailbox.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Catalpa Lane reported that a man had tried to break into the caller’s house with a gun. The suspect apparently left when the caller announced that he was going to call 911. The caller later told police that the suspect was a former tenant of the residence who had been evicted, and was upset and wanted to come back to collect some more belongings.

12:49 p.m. — A caller near a business on the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man in a vehicle who was possibly trying to lure children into his car. The man’s vehicle was described as a white Dodge Challenger, with a stuffed animal hanging out of the car near the front.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from a fast food restaurant on the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported that a customer had thrown some food at an employee because the customer was apparently unhappy with the food.





6:36 p.m. — A caller from a public park on the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a shirtless man who had repeatedly heckled a young girl’s martial arts class at the park for a period of two weeks. The caller said that the heckling has been an ongoing issue and requested that police directly contact this individual.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:48 a.m. — A caller from Queens Court said that she heard a gunshot in the area. It was unclear where the gunshot had come from, but the caller said that she also thought she had heard an animal in distress prior to the gunshot, which she thought may have been connected with the incident.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Washington Road, near Maybert Road, reported that she was being repeatedly harassed by her neighbor. The caller was advised of the restraining order process.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Grub Creek Drive reported that someone had dumped some mattresses and some other garbage onto the caller’s driveway and left.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the Lakeside Campground reported that a man had pulled a gun on her after a road rage incident had escalated. The man was apparently upset because he thought the caller was driving too fast through the area, and while he had not pointed the gun at her, the woman said that he was brandishing it.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from a residence near Combie Road and Woodridge Drive reported that a man had been sending her 12-year-old daughter inappropriate messages. The mother said that she had been able to observe the illicit messages after downloading an app that allowed her to monitor the daughter’s phone activity.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive, near Oro Valley Road, reported that her father was drunk and was behaving aggressively. She also mentioned that she was concerned for the welfare of her 3-year-old child, who was apparently in the same room as the father.

— Stephen Wyer