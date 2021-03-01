Nevada County police blotter: Customer throws ’used mask’ at employee
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
7:46 a.m. — A caller on Black and McDaniel roads reported his cows were on the loose.
11:21 a.m. — A caller on Hummingbird and Jayhawk Drives reported fraud. A report was taken.
12:36 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Young American Mine Road reported theft after she sold a puppy to someone who then blocked them on social media without paying.
12:59 p.m. — A caller on Long Valley Road and Rocking Star Court reported their neighbor’s dog killed one of their goats.
7:50 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174 and Foster Road reported their house was broken into and burglarized while at work. A report was taken.
Saturday
10:41 a.m. — A caller at a business on Combie Road and Highway 49 reported a guest threw a used mask at an employee.
11:35 a.m. — A caller on Norlene Way and Connie Drive reported her golf cart was stolen from in front of her house.
2:48 p.m. — A caller on Gai and McCourtney roads reported someone broke into her room overnight. A report was taken.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
5:04 p.m. — A caller on Nevada and Sacramento streets reported a man walking down Broad Street carrying an ax over his shoulder.
—John Orona
