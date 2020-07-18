Nevada County police blotter: Customer refuses to wear mask, takes a swing at caller

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

2:13 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported an unknown subject vandalized her car and left a note on it while she was at work.

3:35 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject trying to start a fight outside.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported a collared gray German shepherd roaming the neighborhood, being aggressive toward her when she tried to get close.

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Richardson Street reported a subject in a vehicle going through the neighborhood picking up products that were meant to be donations to a charity organization. The caller stated it was not the charity’s personnel.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from McKnight Way reported that she recognized a missing subject pictured on a flyer at a business. She stated she had spent time with the subject one or two months ago, and had given him a ride to a ranch.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported that a vehicle which appeared to belong to the county was speeding at over 20 miles per hour.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported that another tenant wasn’t allowing her to look for her cat.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported a male subject slumped over in his vehicle, unresponsive to the caller. Contact was made with the subject, who said he was on his cell phone and no one had approached him.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported a brown chihuahua running around the roadway.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’s OFFICE

Thursday

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road reported a pickup truck with a load of junk, stating they believed the driver may be getting ready to dump it illegally.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Ranch Road reported there were dogs stuck in a truck, which was parked in a driveway with the keys locked inside.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Green Court reported their neighbor’s garage door has been open for over 48 hours, stating that it’s unlike her neighbor.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported that there was a cat stuck in a tree.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a customer, after refusing to wear a mask, took a swing at him. The subject was last seen running down the road away from the business.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported five subjects had vandalized his car with eggs and syrup.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:42 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a sick baby raccoon at the back of her property.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from Union Street reported a subject told him, “I have COVID,” and coughed in his face as he approached a crosswalk. He stated the subject then called him a homophobic slur as she walked away.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported on behalf of a delivery driver that a subject had been following him in a vehicle for two hours.

— Victoria Penate