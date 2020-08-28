Nevada County police blotter: Customer refuses to wear mask, coughs on employee

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported ongoing parking issues, stating that a subject regularly parks their vehicle blocking access to the lot, and they continue to do so despite the caller having confronted them.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near West Empire Street, reported their vehicle was hit when another driver ran a red light to get onto Highway 49.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Valley View Drive reported vehicles were parked on his property and the owners would not comply when he informed them they were not permitted to park there,

1:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a woman had been sitting on a log for hours, not doing anything, and stated she would not respond when they tried to talk to her.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a man was yelling in a business parking lot, causing a disturbance to customers.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported they heard a sound they believed to be nine gunshots.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a customer who, when asked to put a mask on, intentionally coughed on an employee.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported, from inside a business, that a subject they didn’t recognize was circling the caller’s vehicle in the parking lot. The caller believed they may be vandalizing the vehicle. When the caller got into a friend’s vehicle, the subject proceeded to follow them.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street, near Stewart Street, reported a truck hit a stop sign.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported the smell of burning plastic.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject they had just encountered in a store, and perceived to have smelled of alcohol, was driving down the road.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Fields Drive, reported two bear cubs were on her property eating bread.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive, near Ranchero Way, reported they believed someone had smashed a parking lot cement block with a sledge hammer.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Burda Lane, near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, reported their neighbor was doing chainsaw chipping and land clearing. The caller stated they were concerned about fire danger.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Farad Road, reported reckless driving, stating the driver was going at erratic speeds and cutting people off.

6:20 p.m — A caller from Retherford Road, near Montclair Court, reported two horses were in a pasture on a property without a house on it. The caller said one of the horses was bleeding.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from View Drive, near West Brookview Drive, reported they were concerned because their dog was barking. The caller stated the dog had barked, and they couldn’t see anyone outside their home, but the bark was a “people bark”, not an “animal bark.”

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:18 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a woman yelling and cursing at the picnic area.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Jordan Street, near Gethsemane Street, reported that it sounded like someone was building an encampment near a creek. The caller stated he had heard a pounding sound for a couple of days.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Prospect Street, reported that a driver had tried to hit the caller’s vehicle. The caller stated they knew the driver to be unregistered and uninsured.

— Victoria Penate