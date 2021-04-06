Nevada County police blotter: Customer makes threats after cut off from buying liquor
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
7:34 a.m. — A 911 caller near McKnight Way reported a woman talking to herself, falling and bleeding on the back of her head.
7:41 p.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive reported a possible traveling nurse that was fired waving his hospital badge at passing drivers.
10:25 p.m. — A caller near Joerschke Drive and East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist and the cyclist broke his leg.
Saturday
1:44 p.m. — A 911 caller near East Main Street reported a driver in a two-door Honda Accord who purchased whiskey three times. After they attempted to purchase a bottle of Fireball for the fourth time and was refused, the subject made threats to the business employee.
3:33 p.m. — A 911 caller near Chapel Street reported a woman in a gray, long-sleeved and black skirt with a knife in her hand under the influence the meth.
Sunday
1:35 a.m. — A 911 caller near North Auburn Street reported a noise disturbance in which a male subject yelled “I don’t care if I die, homie.”
1:02 p.m. — A 911 caller near South Auburn and West Empire streets reported a red Tesla driving at varied speeds and unable to maintain lanes.
6:34 p.m. — A caller near Kidder Cemetery reported a coyote running back and forth along the fence line of the cemetery.
Monday
1:07 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported a silver Toyota Corolla with a dog locked in a crate inside with the windows rolled up.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
7:00 a.m. — A caller near Misty Winds Lane and Dog Bar Road reported he couldn’t pay rent and requested someone drop by.
9:23 a.m. — A caller near Old Pond Lane between Lime Kiln Road and Blue Gill Place reported an adopted dog bit him and pierced the skin, and now the shelter wouldn’t take the dog back.
11:04 a.m. — A caller near Ramey Ranch Road and Meadow Drive reported two pit bulls chasing his cows.
1:25 p.m. — A caller near Gai and McCourtney roads reported a mare tied up in a pen with a baby horse outside of the pen since 8 a.m.
1:49 p.m. — A caller near Harmony Ridge Road requested information regarding the legality of recording a phone call without someone’s consent.
4:22 p.m. — A caller near Mooney Flat road between Country Heights Drive and Via Mediterrane requested a subject located at the waterfall be cited for trespassing.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
3:45 p.m. — A caller near West Broad Street between Chief Kelly Drive and Spring Street reported a man acting strange near the courthouse slumped over in a van, hitting his head on the wheel and honking the horn.
— Rebecca O’Neil
