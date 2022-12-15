Nevada County Police Blotter: Cupcake the pig is missing

Grass Valley Police Department

7:16 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported there was a water leak and there was now solid ice in the parking lot.

9:15 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported water and garbage coming out of the back of a Waste Management truck that was being towed off the highway.

1:08 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a suspect who was there stealing five-gallon tubs of ice cream.

1:13 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a male in a blue Lamborghini asked him for money and gas. The caller gave him $200 and the caller thought it was a scam. The suspect gave the caller a chain and a ring. On call back, the caller advised he was able to get his money back and he was at a high rate of speed following the suspect. The caller was advised not to follow the suspicious vehicle any longer.

1:45 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive wanted to turn in 25 wallets, three to five cell phones, 40 IDs, and some credit and debit cards that had been in the lost and found for months.

2:34 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a male subject in the parking lot who was yelling and stating he had a gun and people were going to die.

4:51 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a vehicle that had been parked in her driveway since the previous day.

5:07 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported an illegal vendor selling glow sticks in the parking lot.

8:23 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a transient male who was passed out under a pile of plastic. The caller said that if the male was okay, he would need to be removed.

Nevada City Police Department

4:04 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a suspect stole her vehicle. The caller thought the suspect would bring the car back however he didn’t. The caller stated it was a lien sale and that the vehicle had no plates.

4:38 p.m. – An intoxicated caller was talking about her neighbors adopting dogs and talking about when she moved to the Top 10 Best Town in America. The caller could possibly have also been reporting animal abuse.

9:09 p.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported a long white van parked at the address with occupants “rummaging” through the van.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:49 a.m. – A caller from Penn Road reported eight subjects trespassing on his property who were cutting trees for a tree company.

2:32 p.m. – A caller from Reno, Nevada reported transients broke into his building in Reno. The caller was advised to contact Reno Police Department.

3:12 p.m. – A caller from Martin Way reported a missing 150-pound female pot-bellied pig named Cupcake.

4:17 p.m. – A caller from Conifer Lane reported mail theft.

8:35 p.m. – A caller from Adam Avenue reported an SUV on the right shoulder with a male lying face down on the ground next to the parked vehicle. The caller said it didn’t look medical but like someone was robbing the male.

11:38 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a male was at her home. She asked him to leave but he would not. The male was not causing a disturbance but has a history of causing damage to the caller’s vehicle and being violent.

— Jennifer Nobles