Nevada County police blotter: Couple stuck in snow upset at law enforcement

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

3:02 a.m. — The Nevada County Jail reported a restraining order violation via calling the victim from a jail phone.

8:26 a.m. — An animal bite report was made from Western Gateway Park.

9:19 a.m. — A warning was issued regarding a boxer dog along Sky Pines Road that chased a male pushing a stroller. The caller reported this was an ongoing issue and described a woman who has to carry a stick when she walks because the dog will chase people.

11:09 a.m. — Theft of fuel from county vehicles was reported near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road.





11:35 a.m. — Theft was reported off Tierra Road after someone went in a man’s barn and stole 5 pounds of cannabis. The caller was not there, but had videos and pictures.

3:28 p.m. — Security along Lakeshore North requested pickup of an unlicensed black-and-white Scottish McNab dog.

6:25 p.m. — Subjects trespassing and riding illegal motorcycles on the roadways were reported along Murchie Mine and Incline Shaft Road.

7:48 p.m. — A caller reported she and her husband were stuck in the snow driving a white Ford F-150. AAA sent a tow truck driver, but would not move the stuck vehicle. They could get a ride out with the driver, but did not want to leave their vehicle stuck. The male in the background was not happy law enforcement would not wench out their vehicle.

8:36 p.m. — Vandalism was reported off Black Bear Lane after a male slashed some tires and ran after a female with a dog, possibly armed with a knife.

9:18 p.m. — A theft report was taken after a caller off McCourtney Road reported a tenant cut some locks.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:58 a.m. — A 911 hang up where nothing was heard occurred along King Hiram Drive. Upon call back it was found to be an accident.

