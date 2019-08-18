Nevada County police blotter: Couple in bathroom acting inappropriately

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:32 a.m. — A caller in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a regular customer to a business who said he was about to have a mental breakdown and might hurt someone. The customer said he lost his job and his marriage and was about to “freak out.”

9:38 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Main Street reported ongoing transient issues.

10 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of East Main Street reported someone in a broken wheelchair who wouldn’t leave a business and continued to ask for money.

12:55 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of paychecks.

1:13 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man was threatening a customer and employee of a store.

1:25 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man and woman in the men’s bathroom acting inappropriately.

4:46 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported one of her tires had been slashed.

4:52 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two van loads of transients drinking and leaving trash in the area.

5:08 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Main Street reported that he’d been assaulted. A second caller stated that a man was in a business manhandling another customer. The man was escorted from the business.

5:52 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and West Olympia Drive reported that a motorcyclist who kicked her car multiple times at a stop light reached into her car and grabbed her hand after “she flipped him off.” The man pulled the caller’s hand until it hurt.

5:56 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a group of transients loitering in front of a business. Items were littered across the ground. A tent was set up in the area.

9:15 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man yelling at some women. The man then took one of their skateboards. Moments later he was fighting with another man. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

10:58 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a female transient in front of a business who appeared to be hallucinating.

Saturday

1:46 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of First Street reported someone was “freaking out” and broke a window. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

5:48 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported seven to eight transients loitering and drinking near a business’ entrance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:18 a.m. — A caller on Squirrel Creek Road, near Walker Drive, reported a woman tried to pay for an item with a counterfeit $100.

8:52 a.m. — A caller on Broken Arrow Place, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported the theft of packages from some mailboxes.

10:26 a.m. — A caller on Annie Drive, near Brewer Road, reported that he hid his gun and couldn’t find it.

1:56 p.m. — A man reported that two months ago he let someone borrow his vehicle from Paradise Lane, near Brookview Drive, and the person never returned it.

7:01 p.m. — A caller near Lodestar Drive and Brewer Road reported a transient at the intersection who appeared “in distress,” though not in need of medical attention.

7:39 p.m. — A caller on Old Road, near Sweetland Road, reported a woman in a black dress with blood on her head. The woman was trespassing and harassing people.

8:49 p.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road, near Tall Oak Place, reported that two men were trying to enter the trailer of the caller’s brother. One of the men yelled that the caller was a “rat” for contacting authorities.

11:51 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported that a man tried to sell drugs to a customer of a nearby business.

Saturday

4:37 a.m. — A caller reported a woman yelling at delivery trucks in front of a business. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

8:44 a.m. — A caller on Cement Hill Road, near Diamond Oaks Drive, reported that someone stole his vehicle overnight.

9:40 a.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and the Bear River reported finding a pink camo bag containing drug paraphernalia.

9:44 a.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Behr Mountain Road, reported that a white SUV pulled into his driveway. The driver said he was hiding from the California Highway Patrol.

7:27 p.m. — A caller near Alexandra and Patricia ways reported a woman standing in the middle of the road as she tried to take pictures of the caller as they drove past.

10:25 p.m. — A caller on Carrie Drive, near Dog Bar Road, reported that someone put a gun to the caller’s head before leaving.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:45 a.m. — A caller on Grove Street, near Nevada Street, reported finding two young children — 2- and 3 years old — in the middle of the road with a skateboard. The caller honked her horn, though no adults came to get the children.

Saturday

5:15 p.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported a transient loitering in front of a business.

9:28 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported the theft of some car keys. Someone was trying to get into a vehicle using the key fob.

